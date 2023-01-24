POCs Propel Sunglasses are the most aerodynamic to date.





POC has launched the Propel cycling sunglasses, claimed to be the most aerodynamic cycling sunglasses POC has ever made.

According to the Swedish brand, Propel sunglasses use wraparound lenses and side fairings to help guide airflow over the rider’s shoulders more smoothly.

Riders from EF EducationEasyPost, a WorldTour team sponsored by POCs, wear Propel sunglasses at this year’s season opener, the 2023 Tour Down Under.

Sunglasses developed by CFD

CFD testing inspired the design of POC’s new Propel sunglasses. POC

Propel sunglasses were designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) testing.

POC says they modeled the rider’s body, crouching in the riding position on the aero hood and wearing the ventral aero road helmet.

We then tested different models of our own sunglasses, such as the POC Do Blade, Do Half and Aim, and the Propel was consistently aerodynamically efficient.

Side fairings at the edge of the lens are said to help manage airflow around the rider’s shoulders.POC

However, POC has said it does not model sunglasses from other popular brands such as Oakley.

According to POC, using CFD to model the rider’s body was essential to achieving the aero gains. Because we see improvements in the way Propel sunglasses manage airflow on the rider’s body.

This method of improving rider aerodynamics is a tech trend that was expected to see more this year.

How many watts can POC Propel sunglasses save?

Propel Sunglasses complement the Ventral Aero Road Helmet. POC

When asked to quantify the type of gain riders can expect from the Propel sunglasses, POC said they see watt savings.

The brand said it couldn’t be more accurate because every rider is in a different position on the bike and rides at a different speed.

As to why they used CFD modeling rather than the aerodynamic testing done in the track or wind tunnel, POC says CFD is more accurate.

It also said it would have been nearly impossible to achieve the level of detail needed to optimize something as small as a pair of sunglasses using only wind tunnel or real aerodynamic testing.

EF EducationEasyPost riders will be wearing Propel sunglasses at this season’s races. POC

Nonetheless, POC says it expects the gains made in CFDs to translate into the real world.

They have used CFD for many years to design helmets such as the Ventral, Tempor and Cerebel, and the results are said to be consistent with progress seen in the real world.

POC Propel Sunglasses Prices, Specs and Colors

POCs Propel Sunglasses are available in a wide range of colors including fluorescent orange POC.

Hydrogen white POC

and uranium black. POC

Priced at 230 / 249 / $250 / AU$360, POC Propel sunglasses are relatively expensive compared to some of the best cycling sunglasses, but there aren’t many that claim to offer aerodynamic benefits.

The frame is made of biogrid (a plant-derived polymer) and is available in 6 colors.

The sunglasses feature wraparound Clarity lenses available in eight different shades for wide, unrestricted vision.

Each pair of sunglasses comes standard with a spare clear lens.

