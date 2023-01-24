Apple Explains New Security Keys Feature in iOS 16.3





Apple this week shared a support document detailing security keys for the new Apple ID feature available starting with iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS 13.2. This document provides an overview of the features and how to use them.

According to Apple, this optional security feature is designed for individuals who “want additional protection against targeted attacks such as phishing and social engineering scams.” When enabled, to sign in to your Apple ID, enter your account password instead of a traditional 6-digit verification code from another Apple device, and use FIDO-certified security keys for two-factor authentication must be completed.

Anyone who enables this feature should be very careful not to lose the security key. Losing it can result in permanent loss of access to your Apple ID account. Therefore, at least two security keys must be set, and a total of up to six is ​​supported.

Apple recommends storing security keys in multiple locations. For example, you can hide your keys somewhere in your home as a backup solution.

“Keep your security keys in a secure location and consider storing your security keys in multiple locations,” the document states. “For example, I keep one key at home and one at work. When I travel, I may want to leave one of my security keys at home.”

To enable a security key for your Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app, tap your name, tap[パスワードとセキュリティ]to tap[セキュリティ キーを追加]Select and follow the on-screen instructions. On Mac, open the System Settings app, click your name,[パスワードとセキュリティ]Click[セキュリティ キー]next to[追加]Click and follow the instructions.

Repeat the steps above for the security key[すべてのセキュリティ キーを削除]You can remove it at any time by tapping or clicking At this point, your Apple ID will revert to using a 6-digit verification code for two-factor authentication.

Many security keys resemble USB thumb drives, with some options using NFC for wireless use, Lightning, USB-C, and/or USB for direct connection with iPhones, iPads, and Macs. There is also an option with a -A port. Apple recommends several security keys in its documentation, such as the YubiKey 5Ci, which has both Lightning and USB-C.

Apple’s documentation has other important details and is worth reviewing before enabling this feature. For example, you can’t sign in to iCloud for Windows with this feature enabled, and some types of Apple ID accounts aren’t supported.

