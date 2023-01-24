Riot Games says League of Legends source code stolen in cyberattack





Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Riot Games, developer of popular video games League of Legends and Valorant, announced Tuesday that hackers stole the source code of some of its most popular games in a recent breach.

Pushing the news: Riot Games has been responding to so-called social engineer attacks since last week.

Details are scarce, but the company said in an update Tuesday that the malicious hackers behind the attack were able to steal source code from League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and “traditional anti-cheat platforms.” Confirmed. Riot also said an unidentified hacker demanded a ransom, but “we won’t pay.” The company is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident. Headline-grabbing security Most of the major organizations facing his incident may refuse to pay the ransom to avoid the attackers getting even more daring. The LA Unified School District is a recent example.

The Big Picture: Riot is the latest gaming company to have its sensitive information stolen and eventually leaked to hackers.

Details: Riot is still investigating the full extent of the breach, but the company says the stolen source code contains “a number of features” that may never be released.

Riot said that it could “increase the likelihood that new cheats will emerge” once the source code was made public, and that its team is preparing to “roll out fixes as soon as possible, if needed.” .

Axios Gaming’s Stephen Totilo thinks: Video game companies are popular targets for hackers, often leading to lewd leaks of unreleased content and sometimes even compromise of personal information.

Companies may not be able to keep everything secret, but players are best off using two-factor authentication and other enhanced security.

What’s next: Riot estimates that “the issue will be fixed later in the week,” allowing the company to “maintain a normal patch cadence going forward.”

Riot also said it planned to release a full report detailing how the attackers got in, who was behind the attacks, and where “riot security controls failed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/01/24/riot-games-league-of-legends-source-code-cyberattack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

