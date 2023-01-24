POC promotes giant new glasses that make face and ears more aerodynamic (apparently)





Swedish cycling apparel and accessories brand POC has launched Propel, cycling glasses designed to improve aerodynamics and performance by eliminating a rider’s ears that cause turbulence.

A large lens and a special temple design allow the Propel to sit close to the face for precise side fairing and a wraparound feel that keeps air away from the rider’s ears.

This way, the air is channeled over the rider’s shoulders rather than the rider’s ears causing turbulence. This allows for smoother airflow and a better aerodynamic profile for the rider, explains his POC.

If you want to know why aerodynamics are considered in two shades, it’s because Propel glasses are part of POC’s ‘Aero Initiative’. This is intended to make all products as aero as possible. With the help of techniques such as computational fluid dynamics testing (CFD).

We know that the world of performance cycling is marginally profitable and every watt saved can make a difference.tested [the Propel] We continuously use CFD to study and fine-tune our ideas. As a result, we decided to design the eyewear with the rider’s body and position as the top priority. The result is the most aerodynamic eyewear we’ve ever made.

Needless to say, one place where small profits matter is World Tour racing, and we’ve already seen the Propeldebut of the EF Education First women’s and men’s teams at the Tour Down Under.

Propel shades are available in 6 different frame colors and 8 lens options, and each pair also comes with clear lenses. The glasses are constructed of abio-grilamidframe and include 3 nose bridge sizes and the temples are fully adjustable in both lengths. Grip for absolute comfort.

The glasses are available now and retail for $230.

