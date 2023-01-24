First things to do in Forspoken – Forspoken Wiki Guide





When you first arrive in Asia, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer size and danger of the world. There are four different territories you can explore in Forspoken, each with plenty of activities to complete detours, defeat enemies in abandoned ruins, take pictures, and more. With so much to do and Frey only having one girlfriend, you may be wondering where to start.

5 important things to do first in Forspoken

This guide will walk you through all the basics you need to do as soon as you start playing Forspoken to ensure you have a great experience from day one. Looking for something in particular? Click the link below to jump to…

unlock new spells

As soon as you arrive in Asia, you will be able to cast spells using Frey magic (aka purple magic). while unlocking another.

When you first unlock Purple Magic, you only have two spells at your disposal. As such, it’s highly recommended to stock up on mana and unlock other spells as soon as possible. For example, spells like Tendril and Bind are game changers when dealing with hordes of enemies.

If you need help deciding which spell is best for you, check out our Guide to Purple Magic to learn about all the spells available for this type of magic.

save mana

One of the first resources you should stockpile is mana. This resource is relatively rare and the only material that can unlock certain types of magical spells. Spells are a bit “expensive” (you can spend between 14 and 73 mana points), but there are multiple ways to earn mana. For example:

Acquire mana from mana pools scattered throughout Asia

Granted, these mana pools only give you 1 mana point each, but there are plenty of mana pools in the world, and they’re usually strategically placed, so it’s a quick fix when you’re parkouring around Asia. can be picked up at Make it a habit to walk to Mana Pools whenever you find them.

Earn mana by leveling up Frey

Every time you talk to people, complete chapters, or complete detours, you’ll eventually earn experience points to level up Frey.Each new level earns some mana points

Earn mana by clearing locked labyrinths

The Locked Labyrinth is an underground location with a longstanding connection to Tantus. These labyrinths are scattered throughout Asia and usually contain equipment such as claw patterns and cloaks.

When exploring any of these locations, you’ll need to complete three enemy-filled instances. During each instance, you can collect mana via your mana pool.

Earn mana by completing challenges

At certain monuments, you can complete challenges to earn mana and other rewards.

These monuments are on the map, and once you’re there, you can complete these challenges as many times as you like.

Increase medicine pouch capacity

Inside each Pilgrim’s Refuge is a ready-to-use crafting bench. These benches allow you to craft materials such as healing drafts and upgrade your gear.

One item you should upgrade ASAP is the capacity of your medicine pouch. This upgrade increases the size of your medicine bag, allowing you to carry more healing potions, so you don’t have to stress about maintaining enough health during combat.

Before you upgrade your pouch, be aware that you’ll need some nuggets to complete each upgrade.

get ready

Attia is a beautiful land, but it is also incredibly dangerous. As such, it’s recommended that you spend the first few hours of the game focusing on finding good gear that will give you an edge in combat.

Forspoken has three types of gear: cloaks, necklaces, and nail designs. Each of these items has its own set of effects, and more can be added using the crafting bench.

Equipment can be obtained by traveling to specific locations on the map, such as locked labyrinths or abandoned ruins, and eliminating all enemies. From the map, you can see the nearest location and what kind of gear you can get by going there.

New cloaks and necklaces often come with new unique buffs that can be applied to other gear you own. So even if you don’t like the item you find, you may like the bonus that comes with it.

Go to the nearest Blessed Fountain

The Fountain of Blessing is a sacred place that Frey can visit to awaken his dormant magical abilities. This means that you can go to these locations, dive into the water, and learn new spells that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to acquire.

Usually these spells are associated with Frey’s magical parkour moves, but defensive spells can also be obtained.

Next: Beginner’s guide

