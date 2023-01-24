MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro) review





The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) lineup updates the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with Apple’s M2 generation processors. The M2 debuted for the first time in his 2021, and last summer’s Apple MacBook Air 2022 and Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 both featured his M2 processor. Unlike those models, his new, larger MacBook Pro offers a choice of M2 processor variants, the M2 Pro (faster than the M2) and the M2 Max (faster than the M2). As we found out in this review, the extra cores in these processors help these new models achieve unprecedented performance heights.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro), 16-inch rear, 14-inch front.

Illustration: Forbes / Photo: Retailer

The previous-generation 14-inch and 16-inch models introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in 2021. Not only is it much faster, but it also has much better battery life.

So how much better can the newer models be? The M1 Pro and M1 Max variants are no longer available, but the new processors are a no-brainer, especially if you’re looking to upgrade from the M1 series or previous Intel MacBook Pros. It’s worth asking if it’s worth using.

There is little difference between the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the Apple MacBook Pro. Basically, it’s no surprise that the 16-inch is bigger in every way. It weighs more than its smaller siblings, has a bigger screen and a bigger price tag. Both have the same performance, but please choose according to your desired screen and budget. Read on to learn more about my experience with these laptops in our review.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro Processor) 16-inch Tech Specs

Price when tested: $2,499 Processor Apple M2 Pro | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB | Display: 16.2 inches, 3,456 x 2,234 pixels, 1,000 nits | Battery: Up to 22 hours of video playback | Dimensions: 14.0 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches.Weight: 4.7 lbs

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro Processor) 14-inch Tech Specs

Price when tested: $1999 | Processor Apple M2 Pro | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 14.2 inches (3,024 x 1,964 pixels), 1,000 nits | Battery: Up to 18 hours of video playback | Dimensions: 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inch.Weight 3.5 lbs

Pros: Excellent performance Longest battery life on a Mac Great ease of use Cons: M1 isn’t a huge performance leap over Intel Higher spec options get more expensive ) hair is heavier than before: design

The new laptop looks just like the Apple MacBook Pro models released in fall 2021. This is not a shame as the previous generation Pro laptops introduced a nice new industrial design.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 with M2 Pro processor.

Forbes David Phelan

Just like the 2021 class, this means an all-aluminum body with a flat lid, unlike the tapered style of the last Intel Apple MacBook Pro laptop. 14.2 inches), complete with a cutout for the newly updated front-facing camera.

That last change was met with skepticism by many, who said it would be too intrusive last time. The playback was laid out so that the cutout was off-screen, so it wasn’t a problem at all.

MagSafe connector on 16-inch MacBook Pro (left).

Forbes David Phelan

The 2023 model will retain the MagSafe connector that was reintroduced in the 2021 model. MagSafe is Apple’s smart power connection that lets you easily disconnect the cable. MagSafe also offers faster recharging. It also retains an SD card slot, which is especially useful for photographers.

Bottom line: If you’re upgrading from the Fall 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, there’s nothing new here. The same bright and detailed display, the same six-speaker audio that supports gorgeous spatial audio with supported content, the same impeccable build quality, the same smooth and comfortable keyboard, and the same extended touchpad. If you’re trading up from an Intel Apple MacBook Pro, or from many PC laptops, you’ll have to make a lot of big changes.

Internally, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity is a big change. Because these faster routers, including the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, became commonplace in the very early days.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro Processor): Performance

this is a big one. A big reason why this sleepy update is important. Apple’s latest silicon has huge potential for significant performance gains. When the M2 replaced the M1, Apple pointed out that while the difference was clear, it wouldn’t align with Intel’s interest in the M1. There are some M1 Pro and M1 Max configurations that beat the power of the recent M2 processor. But for most iterations, including the one I tested, the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are good enough to push the bar once again.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023.

Forbes David Phelan

The original M2 had an 8-core CPU, while the M2 Pro and M2 Max each have a 12-core CPU. When it comes to graphics processing, the M2 GPU has 10 cores and the newer GPUs have up to 38 cores. Also, the M2 can support 24GB of system memory, while the M2 Pro and M2 Max support up to 96GB (but obviously more expensive). All those extra cores can be turned into serious processing power.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were enough to ensure a very fast and efficient experience on the 2021 Pro laptop. surpasses anything.

Videos look great on this bright HDR capable display. Having a mini LED backlight on the display panel means your video really shines with the right content. Also, the screen is bright enough to use the display outdoors if you’re looking at spreadsheets or presentations (it’s twice as bright as his Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch or Apple MacBook Air). As well, they are the same as last time, with the incredible audio expertise of the Apple MacBook Pro. Spatial audio is excellent, offering a wide soundstage that is crisp, clear and immersive.

One of Apple’s claims is that the Apple MacBook Pro runs as fast and as long as it does when running away from the battery rather than plugged into the wall. Admittedly, apart from the fact that the display inevitably dims after powering down (which quickly reverts with a few taps of the brightness key or changing settings), there’s a noticeable drop in performance on this laptop was not seen.

How much faster is this laptop than the 2021 model? It’s difficult to quantify in a meaningful, everyday way. Apple offers a number of comparisons, revealing, for example, that a video editing app can run multiple of his 8K video streams simultaneously. Benchmarks are also showing significant gains.

But the truth is, it’s extremely fast and you can do it all without breaking a sweat. Almost literally, I’ve never had the fan spinning to cool the silicon if it got too hot under heavy demand. Whatever my request, this processor could handle it with ease.

If you’re a creative, this is the perfect laptop. When you’re busy immersing yourself in the creative process, the last thing you want is to be distracted until the process is complete. Losing your creative flow can be a disaster. That shouldn’t happen with his new MacBook Pro, which is perfect for processor-intensive video and photo editing tasks. While no laptop actually inspires you, I suggest one of his new MacBook Pros can at least get your creativity out of the way.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro Processor): Battery

MagSafe offers fast charging, a new feature for these models. This might be the laptop’s most tangible improvement. As mentioned, the battery performance is so fast and the battery life is so long that I rarely plug in the MagSafe cable on a daily basis and instead, like I do with my smartphone, at the end of work or Connect at start. That was the day I realized I wanted to start with extra juice.

The new MacBook Pro 2023 slowly depletes the battery charge level.

Forbes David Phelan

It felt like no matter how hard I pushed this laptop, the battery level stubbornly wouldn’t drop. Apple claims up to 18 hours of movie playback on the 14-inch model and up to 22 hours on the 16-inch model is the longest battery life ever in a Mac laptop. For a 16-inch laptop, it takes him an extra hour compared to the previous generation model.

An extra hour sounds dated, but it’s important to remember that the Intel models that replaced the previous generation had significantly less battery life. The 2019 Intel 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro gave him 11 hours of video playback, so the fact that it’s now doubled is pretty impressive.

MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro Processor): How We Compare

These are not cheap laptops. But both the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch are sensational performers that build on the already blazingly fast and capable base of the 2021 M1 Pro and M1 Max models. even more effective. I can see why these laptops have the word Pro in their name.

Top-down view of the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 16-inch.

Forbes David Phelan

For many people, the Apple MacBook Air is more than enough power to use. But the Pro also offers long-lasting stamina, so you can run more programs longer on battery alone, without slowing down or warming up enough to start the fans. These models improve performance not only for the most professional users, but for all of us.

That said, creators can take full advantage of the improved performance, especially for video workflows. The 2021 version has the same design, so the only real reason to upgrade is if you realize the new processor and fast-charging power will benefit the tasks you do with your laptop. If you’re a sitting Intel Apple MacBook Pro user, now is the time to upgrade. These 2023 models of his Apple MacBook Pros are the ultimate his Mac laptops, combining stunning looks and build with unparalleled outstanding performance.

