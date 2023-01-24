Apple strengthens commitment to privacy, announces new commitments on Data Privacy Day





January 24, 2023

Press release

Apple strengthens commitment to privacy by announcing new education and awareness initiatives on Data Privacy Day

Cupertino, CA In honor of Data Privacy Day, Apple today announced a new set of educational resources designed to help users manage their data.

As threats to the privacy and security of personal information grow, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how to protect their data. Also, to raise awareness of the importance of the data his privacy, Apple has partnered with Ted his Lasso star Nick Mohammed of his Apple TV+ to bring the average person’s data his day. has been published.

These educational efforts build on Apple’s long-standing track record as a privacy leader, with innovations to better understand how your data is used and more tools to protect it. I’m here. As a company that believes privacy is a fundamental human right, Apple designed features like his App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels to put users in the driver’s seat when it comes to data.

Protect user privacy with Today at Apple

Starting Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features like email privacy protection, safety checks, location services, passkeys, and more. In this session, participants will learn how to customize each feature based on their personal privacy settings.

Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help you get the most out of your Apple products. This new 30-minute session of his is available at all Apple Store locations worldwide. Customers can also sign up for Group Bookings to schedule group, organizational, or class sessions.

Anyone, regardless of experience level, can sign up for a Today at Apple session at an Apple Store near you by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy.

Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Marketing, said: This new girlfriend is happy to offer a Today at Apple session. This is to help you learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.

Build privacy from scratch

Privacy is built into all Apple products and services from the ground up, from the moment you open your device to every time you use an app. Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize the amount of user data that everyone has access to.

This is why Safari throws trackers out of the way. That’s why the Health app keeps your records private, and why Siri learns what you need, not who you are. These are just a few of the dozens of privacy features built into the foundation of every product and every service Apple makes.

Apple believes everyone should have clear insight into how their data is being used, and have the tools to decide when and with whom to share their data. increase. In the whimsical short film A Day in the Life of an Average Persons Data, users follow the daily life of Apple TV+ star Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed, and learn how bad actors use data to Learn how Apple works to keep your personal information safe.

Apple has focused on designing devices, features and services that give users control over their personal data, said Erik Neuenschwander, director of user privacy at Apple. Over the years, we have integrated powerful privacy he controls into the operating system. This video and new Today at Apple session show users how to take advantage of some of the features Apple has to offer and help them understand that privacy is at the heart of everything we do.

This commitment to transparency and control, and privacy-preserving innovations across technology, gives Apple users more choice and control over their personal information. On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams at Apple promote this commitment. For more information on Apple’s privacy features, visit apple.com/privacy.

About Apple Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world with innovations in his iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, deliver a seamless experience across all Apple devices, and breakthrough services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Empower people. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the world a better place by making the best products on the planet.

