US accuses Google of corrupting competition in digital advertising





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), alleging it abused its control over its digital advertising business.

In its antitrust complaint, the government said, “Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive and unlawful means to eliminate or substantially reduce threats to its control over digital advertising technology.”

The Justice Department has asked the court to force Google to sell its Google Ad Manager suite, which includes ad exchange AdX.

Google said the lawsuit “adds flawed claims that slow innovation, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.”

This lawsuit is the second federal antitrust allegation against Google, alleging that the way Google obtained or maintained its exclusivity rights violated antitrust laws. A Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on the company’s monopoly in search and is set for trial in September.

Eight states, including Google’s home state of California, joined the department in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Google shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which tackles Google’s vital business, which accounts for 80% of its revenue, represents the latest attack on Big Tech’s market power by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. The 2020 lawsuit was filed during the term of Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

The lawsuit states, “Google interferes with meaningful competition in the digital advertising industry, stifles innovation, deprives itself of overcompetitive gains, and prevents the free market from functioning fairly to prevent today’s powerful Internet.” It has hindered us from supporting the interests of advertisers and publishers who make it possible.”

“Project Poirot”

Google remains the market leader by a long shot, but its share of U.S. digital ad revenue has fallen, falling from 36.7% in 2016 to 28.8% last year, according to Insider Intelligence.

The Justice Department has asked a jury to decide a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The lawsuit highlights Google’s attempts to dominate the advertising market, with the government claiming the company has “technical tools to quell the threat.” The complaint referred to header bidding, a method that allows businesses to bypass Google and bid for ad space on his website.

It rolls out a series of projects, including one called ‘Project Poirot’, named after Agatha Christie’s master detective, Hercule Poirot. It was designed to identify and effectively respond to

The 149-page complaint alleges that Google doubled down after Project Poirot successfully manipulated advertiser spending to reduce competition from rival ad exchanges. His rival AppNexus/Xandr loses him 31% of his DV360 advertiser spending, Rubicon loses 22%, OpenX his 42% and Pubmatic 26%, the complaint states.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson.Editing by Grant McCool

Diane Bartz

thomson Reuters

With experience covering the war in Bosnia, elections in Mexico and Nicaragua, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, El Salvador, Nigeria and Peru, he focuses on US antitrust, corporate regulation and legislation.

