Tapbots Launches New Mastodon Client Ivory After Twitter Kills Tweetbot App TechCrunch





Tapbots, makers of the popular third-party Twitter app Tweetbot, recently killed by Twitter’s API changes, are releasing their next new product. Hoping to fill the void left by Tweetbot, the company is now making its highly anticipated Mastodon client app, Ivory, available as an early access release on the App Store.

The “Early Access” label is the subtitle Tapbots gave it when it debuted, the company said, indicating that there are still missing features when it debuts. can get Ivory into more people’s hands after filling the limited number of TestFlight slots they had for the test version.

Tapbots founder Paul Haddad told TechCrunch that Ivory’s App Store release was approved yesterday, but there were some technical issues with subscriptions that had to be addressed before the launch was announced.

For longtime Tweetbot users, Ivory offers a familiar experience. However, the company now employs a promising open-source platform, his Mastodon, instead of acting as a client for Twitter’s network. Mastodon isn’t as easy to use or understand as his Twitter, but it’s gotten a lot of attention in the months since Elon Musk acquired his Twitter.

As Twitter’s new owners implemented controversial changes that caused the site to perform poorly at times, some people began looking for a new home to post short updates like Twitter. This has led to a flood of interest in new apps and other Twitter alternatives such as Mastodon. As of December, Mastodon has grown to 2.5 million monthly active users across approximately 8,600 different servers (“instances” in Mastodon’s terminology).

However, some Mastodon newcomers didn’t like the official native mobile app. Especially after using the faster and more sophisticated Twitter native mobile app, as well as third-party mobile apps such as Tweetbot. This helped attract interest in up-and-coming apps like Ivory and other apps built by former Twitter third-party app developers such as Mammoth.

According to Tapbots, Ivory’s feature set leverages Tapbots’ more than a decade of experience building award-winning Tweetbot clients for Twitter’s platform.

At launch, it has dozens of features, from baseline feature support to clever options like app theming and icon changes.

The app supports multiple accounts and lets you view local and federated timelines, trending posts, post stats, notifications, and more. It also enables Mastodon-specific options that were not available on Twitter (such as the ability to add content warnings to posts), as well as more general features such as the ability to post GIFs and polls.

There are other thoughtful touches designed to appeal to power users, such as hashtag tracking, a mute filter that supports regular expressions, and a timeline filter that lets you show or hide posts that meet certain criteria you set. This may also appeal to older Mastodon users. They want to mute and avoid some of the posts shared by Mastodon newcomers who are bringing Twitter culture to the platform, potentially leading to unwanted posts with no content warnings on their timelines. there is.

Ivory also allows users to personalize the app in other ways. In addition to choosing filters, themes, and icons, users can configure the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen to display what they want to see. Press the button to switch tabs for different areas of the app, such as bookmarks. Favorites, stats, profiles, notifications, lists, searches, and more.

The app also promises fast performance, smooth scrolling, attractive user interface and sound design.

For its debut release, Ivory is already a pretty robust client. However, the company does offer tools for editing profiles and editing posts ([ツイートの編集]Use the button!) and a tool for reading alternate/explanatory text, etc., that should be added to the app. Media, improved hashtags, custom instanced emoji support, improved notification tab with improved filtering, improved navigation bar, and the ability to suppress duplicate posts.

The app generates revenue through in-app subscriptions, just like Tweetbot did. The App Store lists it as $1.99/month or $14.99/year. A “premier” subscription is also available for $24.99 per year. The latter includes all the features of the Pro subscription and will include some additional features later. According to Haddad, the main reason the premium tier was added was because people wanted to pay more to support the company, but in the future, it could include additional icons, wallpapers, etc. We plan to include some perks for those people.

These subscriptions are currently available in the Ivory app and enable some power user features such as setting which notifications you want to receive. Users can also “demo” the app for free without subscribing.

With Twitter’s API changes driving Tweetbot’s revenue to zero, apps like Ivory have a future only if consumers adopt Mastodon and are willing to subscribe to another client. And because Mastodon has a much smaller global user base to draw from compared to Twitter, Ivory’s revenue potential is smaller than the company’s Tweetbot app once was. (For those who are nostalgic, go to the commemorative page)

We have been testing Ivory through the TestFlight version for several weeks and in many ways it offers better performance and a richer user Mastodon experience than the official app, making it a top choice for using Mastodon on iOS devices. It turned out to be one of the even in the early days.

