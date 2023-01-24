Tech workers rethink their future in the wake of Google, Amazon layoffs





Job security was a big reason for Quinn’s transition from the video game industry to a corporate tech role in 2019.

The gaming world is a feast and famine, hiring and firing people all the time, Quinn said. It seemed like

Quinn, now 28, was not alone. For years, a job at a big Silicon Valley company was one of the better gigs an American could find. , Uber, and other corporate scandals, high salaries, generous benefits, flexible management, and a killer combination of the San Francisco Bay Area where the university is located, the campus has continued to grow in many early years. Made for the lifestyle that seduces career self-starters.

The pandemic seemed to confirm that proposition. As everyone suddenly moved online, the software giant’s stock skyrocketed, and techies began to enjoy the luxury of coding from their living room couches.

Quinn’s decision to enter the industry seemed prescient at the time. It gave me a really strong sense of security and stability that in hindsight wasn’t really there, he said.

Quinn was fired in November. This is part of a wave of job cuts and hiring freezes by powerful tech companies that began last summer and gathered strength in late 2022 and into the current year.

Since January 1st, thousands of employees have been put on a cutting board at Amazon (18,000 layoffs), Microsoft (10,000 layoffs), Salesforce (8,000 layoffs), and Google (12,000 layoffs). These layoffs are behind previous deletions at Meta (11,000 laid off in November) and Snap (1,300 laid off in August), as well as Twitter, which is crumbling for other reasons.

With an industry-wide downturn, many tech workers are desperate to acquire top talent to re-evaluate their careers, just as Quinn once did. is gone.

Where they are headed now could reshape the industry for decades to come.

Dan Ives, technical analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities, says someone’s loss is another’s gain. Highly skilled developers and software engineers won’t be out of work for long, Ives said, and companies that can get them are likely to be in exciting new areas such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, cloud storage, and cybersecurity. said it will be at the forefront of I think he’s a tech rearrangement.

The layoffs come on the heels of the past five years of unsustainably rapid hiring, Mr Ives said. Now the clock strikes hypergrowth midnight. [and] We see tech CEOs ripping off Band-Aids.

This is very similar to when the dotcom bubble burst in the early 2000s. That’s when an early version of the Internet economy turned into fog before investors’ eyes as Pets.com and other bubbled Web 1.0 ventures collapsed.

But that crumbling empire provided the raw material for the next 20 years of technology by flooding the market with many talented software engineers, says Ives. These latest layoffs could have the same effect, he said.

I see this as a redistribution and shifting pecking order rather than a sign of dark ages, analysts said.

The move away from so-called FAANG companies Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google is part of a larger trend in which tech workers are becoming disillusioned with many of Silicon Valley’s biggest employers. This point, if not an outright scandal, damaged its reputation.

Some workers may seize the chance to find a job more aligned with their values ​​now that they’ve been laid off and put in golden handcuffs.

Since COVID-19, I’ve noticed tech workers of all kinds, but especially experienced workers, no longer want to work at Facebook, Google or Microsoft, said John Chadfield. It is no longer an aspiration.

Chadfield predicts that some software engineers will prioritize working for smaller companies that can offer the flexibility of remote work, a four-day work week and a better quality of life. Others get freelance jobs that are very flexible.

But future change could be more radical than just employees moving from big tech companies to smaller, smarter companies. Given that technology is ubiquitous in all aspects of the economy, it is sometimes said that all companies are now software companies. And many non-tech companies still have good reasons to hire people that traditional tech companies just laid off.

Chadfield said he has recently seen technology workers taking on roles in government agencies and NGOs.

They aren’t running for cover. Many of them don’t have to accept whatever comes, he said of the technical workers. They’re filling gaps in a well-open market and choosing where to go.

Insurance company Allstate recently announced plans to hire laid-off technicians to boost its tech capabilities. The Department of Veterans Affairs has made similar suggestions.

Jace, an engineering manager who was laid off at a San Francisco software company in December, said the current turmoil at traditional big tech companies is representative of tech careers across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare and banking. said it was nothing.

Jace said every company has an app, a website and a service. You might understand what it means to work in technology, what it means to work in engineering.

Jobs in the tech industry aren’t always in places with slides and ball pits, he said, alluding to the famous summer camp atmosphere that many Silicon Valley companies cultivated before the pandemic. .

But some college graduates are attracted to tech giants despite a newfound lack of job security.

Allison, a computer science senior in the Bay Area, said she accepted offers at FAANG companies for two defense industry opportunities in Pennsylvania and Idaho.

She said it would be better to apply for a place making $250,000 and be fired in six months than to go to Idaho and get $100,000. I am willing to risk a fair amount of money.

Some of her friends had previously done tech internships at companies outside the traditional tech ecosystem, but she said they were still eyeing full-time positions at big companies. . Again, payment is their motivation.

But not everyone was lucky enough to secure a job before graduation, she said. Many of her friends sent hundreds of applications, and some landed on internships, but received no response.

Natalia Nesvetskaya, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Berkeley, who studies the activities of technical workers, believes that non-technical technical workers who do not have code or other engineering skills said it was particularly affected by job cuts.

Most of these layoffs are affecting people [working in] Recruitment or customer service at these companies, according to Nedzhvetskaya.

And many tech companies rely on temporary or contract workers, who face far more precarious employment conditions than full-time workers, even in good times, she said. rice field.

More than 50% of Google’s employees are contract workers, Nedzhvetskaya said, and if those employees aren’t rehired or their contracts are canceled before completion, they won’t be registered for layoffs.

A tech worker who made the switch from video games to software in 2019, Quinn was laid off late last year, but changing economic headwinds forced him to rethink his commitment to the tech industry.

He initially thought he would just find a similar job at another tech company after being laid off from a customer service firm, but has since struggled to recreate what he lost. In months, he said, he was nearing the final stages of applying to multiple companies, but a sudden hiring freeze put him on the hunt again.

Quinns is now looking at sectors that use technology but whose employers are not tech companies, such as healthcare, gaming, app development and even mortgage paperwork. He’s not sure if he’s sticking to sticking with conventional technology, he said.Many of his colleagues are asking themselves the same thing, he added.

At the very least, I think everyone I talk to has a soul-searching moment: Hmm, is this what I thought? Quinn said. Am I insulated from all these financial changes?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/technology/story/2023-01-24/in-the-wake-of-massive-layoffs-tech-workers-reconsider-their-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos