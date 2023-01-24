Airport welcomes latest innovation for FLITE funding





Gerald R. Ford International Airport is piloting new products and services that will revolutionize local and domestic travel.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority announced Tuesday, January 24, the third round of companies to receive grants totaling $171,000 through the Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship (FLITE).

As one of the nation’s first airport-based initiatives, FLITE provides funding to accelerate the design, development and pilot testing of new products and services in real airport environments. FLITE has completed two rounds of funding and plans to launch its third round this spring.

The five companies that will receive grants through this next round are:

Cyberworks Robotics: Retrofitting autonomous navigation technology for OEM products Deaf AI: Training machines with artificial intelligence to use sign language to improve the experience of communicating with deaf and hard of hearing people Renu Robotics: lawn mowers revolutionizing how aeronautical facilities manage vegetation autonomously Solartonic: reducing operating costs while enhancing security resilience with autonomous smart solar lighting and camera systems UV Angel: this First-of-its-kind software reduces bacteria, viruses and mold on frequently touched surfaces and in the air

The announcement follows FLITE’s second round of funding, which was awarded in September.

After successfully completing two rounds of funding, FLITE has proven to be a critical asset to Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Michigan’s local entrepreneurial ecosystem, said Gerald R. Ford International Airport president. Tory Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer, said. Authority. It has become a leading platform to transform the aviation industry through the introduction of new technologies that improve our ability to deliver a world-class experience to all our passengers and guests.

This is the second year for Renu Robotics, an autonomous vegetation management system company based in San Antonio. Renu Robotics is back for its third round of additional pilot testing of its products.

Round 3 will allow us to further explore Renubots’ ability to cut grass in areas of the airport not easily accessible to larger lawn mowers and compare cost savings, said Tim Matus, CEO of Renu Robotics. says. He also continued researching the FAA’s requirements for operations on airport grounds and how those regulations would apply.

FLITE is offered in partnership with Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Seamless Ventures, Southwest Airlines, Stantec GenerationAV, and most recently, West Michigan Aviation Academy.

West Michigan Aviation Academy is a tuition-free public charter high school that allows students to focus on careers in the aviation industry while completing their high school education.

West Michigan Aviation Academy is very excited about the potential of partnering with FLITE to bring real-world innovations to the classroom, said George Pavey, Dean of Aviation at West Michigan Aviation Academy. Many of these cutting-edge projects associated with the FLITE program have provided countless opportunities for students to experience learning beyond the academic environment.To see and experience the future of aviation and engineering. further enhances our ability to develop the next generation of industry professionals.

The grant was allocated to FLITE from MEDC through the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Cyberworks Robotics is a global provider of specialized autonomous self-driving systems for airport wheelchairs, autonomous industrial carpet cleaners, autonomous floor scrubbers and autonomous towing vehicles. Designed specifically for airport operations, its technology is designed to operate in congested, large-scale environments, safely alleviating labor shortages and reducing operating costs.

Based in Toronto, Deaf AI is an artificial intelligence venture focused on improving communication for people who use American Sign Language. The technology translates flight and boarding announcements into sign language at airport terminals.

Ypsilanti-based Solartonic offers off-grid solar-powered smart poles that are safe, resilient and sustainable. The company’s smart Sorahub platform integrates cloud-controlled devices with LED lights, CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi networks, IoT sensors, and digital signage framework products through remote monitoring and control.

Based in Grand Haven, UV Angel uses UV light, advanced optics and a first-of-its-kind digital software platform to disinfect surfaces by neutralizing bacteria, viruses and mold Disinfection technology company.

UV Angel CEO Tom Byrne is excited to introduce UV Angel Clean Air Technology to Ford International Airport. The aviation industry has a great need to protect personnel and travelers, and the FLITE program is designed to further our mission to make indoor spaces cleaner, safer and healthier for all. , providing valuable insight and feedback.

Applications for Round 4 of FLITE are now open until June 30th.

