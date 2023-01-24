US sues Google for ‘anti-competitive, exclusive, illegal’ ad tech monopoly TechCrunch





The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Google for alleged antitrust violations, arguing that Google dominates the digital advertising market. DOJ has eight states joining the lawsuit, including New York, California and Colorado. Together, they aim to “stop Google’s anti-competitive schemes, unleash Google’s monopoly on the market, and restore competition in digital advertising.”

The lawsuit has clearly been in the works for several years, including the 2020 antitrust lawsuit over Google’s control of the online search market, another lawsuit filed by Epic, and of course various issues in the European Union. is different from

A lawsuit filed today in federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia illustrates the pattern that followed when the company acquired DoubleClick in 2008. , Google Ads, and the ad tech industry at large, setting the stage for Google’s subsequent exclusive actions. DOJ alleges Google’s malice in building the digital advertising market in a way that unfairly favors its own products. From complaints:

Google, one of the industry giants, has become a major force in the ad tech industry by engaging in a coordinated campaign to seize control of the wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers to facilitate digital advertising. It has corrupted legitimate competition. Having entered every aspect of the digital advertising market, Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive, and illegal means to eliminate or significantly reduce threats to its dominance in digital advertising technology.

From there, Justice describes the company’s actions as follows:

Google’s plan was simple but effective. (2) exercising its dominance over the digital advertising market to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products, while disrupting the ability to effectively use competing products;

…Every time a threat has emerged, Google has used its market power in one or more of these ad tech tools to quell it. The result: Google’s plan for permanent, industry-wide dominance has succeeded.

The sheer complexity of the ad tech market and tools is laid out in considerable detail in the 153-page document. Fortunately, however, Justice was able to develop a suitable analogy early on. This was built by his Google himself via one of his executives in internal communications.

“Is there a deeper issue with us owning a platform, an exchange, a huge network? increase.”

Even if you are not a federal judge, you should not feel that there is anything wrong with the arrangement.

Google frequently reiterates that the digital advertising market is healthy and competitive, citing strong competitors like Meta, Amazon and Microsoft as examples. The company is also likely to point to increased competition from platforms such as TikTok and Instacart. These platforms have carved out a large market share owned by Alphabet and Meta for most of their recent history.

“DOJ is complicit in a flawed argument that slows innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers,” Google said in a statement. We mentioned a similar lawsuit that was recently dismissed, but Justice probably has a better attorney than Ken Paxton of Texas AG.

The ad tech world needs a good reason, and what Google has done to control and manipulate it seems undeniable even if the jury finds it non-exclusive. increase. understand the language.

Department of Justice vs. Google, TechCrunch on Scribd

[This story is developing and the article has been substantially updated throughout.]

