Attorney General Bonta Files Lawsuit Against Google Over Ad Tech Market Monopoly | California – Department of Justice





The lawsuit accuses Google of an apparent scheme to profit from its unfair management of its digital advertising platform.

Oakland California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and eight states, today filed a lawsuit accusing Google LLC (Google) of operating an unfair monopoly scheme in the ad tech market. bottom. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, seeks a California-based technology company to control the technology used to buy and sell web display advertising, driving competition and what it can sustain in a year. Claims to receive far more benefits. competitive market. This scheme disproportionately harms advertisers, small businesses, website creators and consumers, and stifles innovation in the ad tech industry.

In many cases, a company’s online presence determines its success, and advertising is a key component of that equation, says Attorney General Bonta. where innovation is essential. Ensuring the protection of creativity, innovation and competition in technology is of paramount concern to California as it seeks to become the fourth largest economy in the world.

Website publishers currently sell over 40 billion digital ads in the US every day. Collectively, these digital ads generate more than $36 billion in annual revenue. The ad tech stack automates ad matchmaking between her two main groups: website publishers and advertisers. These tools have evolved and now, when an internet user opens her web page containing ad space for sale, ad tech tools will identify the publisher of that website and the product or service to that user. We are able to match the advertiser you are trying to advertise to virtually instantly.

The lawsuit alleges that Google has spent the last 20 years on almost every aspect of the ad tech stack, including technology that allows website publishers to manage their ad inventory, technology that allows advertisers to buy ad inventory, and ad inventory that has been auctioned. In the lawsuit, the coalition alleges that Google was involved in a coordinated campaign to gain control of a wide range of high-tech tools necessary to enable digital advertising. Having entered every aspect of the advertising market, Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive and illegal means to eliminate or greatly reduce the threat to its control, allowing rivals to compete.

By filing a lawsuit, the Coalition will help stop Google’s anticompetitive practices, unwind anticompetitive acquisitions, deny the fruits of Google’s illegal conduct, and prevent further damage to future competition. We aim to impose sufficient remedies. The lawsuit alleges that Google violated the Sherman Act through its monopoly and attempted monopoly of the ad server, exchange, and network markets, as well as its illegal combination of ad tech products.

This action continues Attorney General Bontas’ ongoing commitment to protecting consumers and competition in the technology industry. In December 2022, the Attorney General filed legal counsel in Gonzalez v. Google, telling the U.S. Supreme Court to interpret Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to prevent social media companies from using algorithms to prevent harmful third parties. Asked to be held accountable for making targeted endorsements of party content. In November 2022, Attorney General Bonta announced a settlement against his Google and his iHeartMedia, in which Google primarily paid his DJs on his iHeartMedia and misleading personal guarantees for Google Pixel 4 phones. We have resolved the allegation that you provided It violates the California Unfair Competition Law and the Cartwright Act. In January 2022, the Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition to appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging Meta/Facebook’s unlawful and anticompetitive conduct.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

