Web3 games need to focus on sustainable economy, says Immutable co-founder TechCrunch





The crypto gaming industry is still below its 2021 peak, but it still raised significant venture capital last year. However, looking to the future, the subsector may look outside tokenonomics to grow and sustain over the long term.

Tokens are a great way to share ownership of the economy. I am very supportive of tokens and think they are a great invention and have done a lot, Robbie Ferguson, co-founder and president of Immutable, told TechCrunch. . But it’s sure to add to the skepticism and diligence of retailers hoping to see traction for these games.

The most important factor for Immutable, which raised $200 million last year at a valuation of $2.5 billion, is building great experiences for players, the economy must be sustainable, and the user experience must be great. It has to, Ferguson said. From there, everything flows.

“The future isn’t yelling at gamers why they should love NFTs. It’s about showing them products they want to play.” Robbie Ferguson of Immutable

According to the Delphis The Year Ahead for Gaming report, since the beginning of 2022, the top 10 blockchain game projects by market capitalization have fallen by 95% due to their failure to sustain sustainable in-game economies and player bases.

For example, according to data from CoinMarketCap, the token price of one of the biggest Web3 games, Axie Infinity, hit an all-time high of $160 in November 2021, but has since fallen 92% to below $12. became.

According to Delphi’s report, most projects believe live tokens should not be marketed until the core game loop is largely established.

Ferguson said there will be a higher bar for how effectively and efficiently the foundation uses its tokens and the direct benefits of the tokens spent. I think a lot of tokens are not being used well at the moment.

