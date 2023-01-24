US sues Google for control of online advertising market





January 24, 2023

The US Justice Department on Tuesday launched a new legal battle against the California-based tech giant, suing Google for its control of the online advertising market.

A federal antitrust lawsuit accused Google of illegally maintaining a monopoly that “obstructed legitimate competition in the ad tech industry.”

“Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive and unlawful means to eliminate or substantially reduce threats to its dominance of digital advertising technology,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit was initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in partnership with eight states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

At the heart of the case is Google’s dominance in the ad tech business, the technology companies rely on for their online advertising needs.

Prosecutors said Google “currently controls” key areas. That means website creators are earning less and advertisers are paying more, while innovation is hampered by a lack of rivalry.

“In pursuit of exorbitant profits, Google has caused significant harm to online publishers, advertisers, and American consumers,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

The federal lawsuit follows state lawsuits against Google that allege that Google unlawfully controls the market for online search, advertising technology, and apps on the Android mobile platform.

Google has strongly denied it is proprietary, saying its rivals in the online advertising market include Amazon, Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft.

“Today’s lawsuit by the DOJ seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive ad tech space,” a Google spokesperson said in an email.

The lawsuit “competes with flawed claims that slow innovation, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers,” Google added.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a tech lobby giant, said the lawsuit did not take into account its offline rivals who advertise in newspapers, television and radio.

“The government’s argument that digital advertising does not compete with print, broadcast, or out-of-home advertising does not make sense,” the CCIA said in a statement.

The United States is home to global tech giants Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta, and has relied heavily on the courts to curb their power.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden urged Republican and Democratic lawmakers to pass legislation that would break years of political stalemate and set tougher rules for Big Tech.

