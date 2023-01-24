What is this new ‘secure’ operating system that beats Bharos Android?





BharOS is an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) based operating system developed by a company funded by the Government of India and backed by IIT Madras. It is currently offered to organizations with strict privacy and security requirements and whose users handle sensitive information.

An IIT Madras-incubated company has developed a unique mobile operating system called BharOS. This system can be installed on commercial mobile phones.

BharOS services are currently offered to sensitive organizations that have strict privacy and security requirements and whose users require confidential communication in restricted apps on mobile.

Such users need access to private cloud services over private 5G networks.

BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which was raised in IIT Madras. It is an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) based operating system funded by the Government of India. There are no default Google apps or services like Android.

So users are not pressured to choose apps they don’t know or don’t trust. This is guaranteed by our No Default Apps (NDA).

In addition, this approach gives users more control over what permissions apps have on their device, as they can choose to allow only trusted apps to access certain functions and data on their device.

According to Karthik Ayyar, director of JandK Operations Pvt Ltd, BharOS offers a Native Over The Air (NOTA) update that helps keep your device safe.

These updates are automatically downloaded and installed on the device without the user having to manually initiate the process. This ensures that your device is always running the latest version of the operating system. It contains the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Ayyar explained that BharOS provides access to trusted apps from an organization’s own Private App Store Services (PASS).

PASS provides access to a curated list of apps that have been thoroughly vetted and meet your organization’s specific security and privacy standards.

“This means users can be confident that the app they are about to install is safe to use and has been checked for potential security vulnerabilities and privacy issues,” he said. I was.

Reportedly, the operating system is currently offered only to users and organizations working with sensitive information and data that require strict privacy and security requirements.

Additionally, it is unclear how users will switch from existing operating systems to BharOS, or whether developers will work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce smartphones that support locally developed mobile operating systems. am. Rumor has it that the developer is working with several smartphone makers to launch phones running BharOS.

