6 points to choose a consignment manufacturer

Your manufacturer should feel like an extension of your business.

The manufacturing relationship is just that. Your contract manufacturer (CM) will work with you to actively learn about your robot system and your company and application-specific requirements, so partner decisions are made carefully and final cost comparisons are made should extend beyond

The key considerations below are shared as a guide to help you choose a manufacturer to jointly create a tailored path for you and your robotic system for successful commercialization. Each step from onboarding to production should feel made for you, your priorities, and your product.

So what are the considerations when choosing a partner that is like an extension of your business? What kind of engagements and interactions will support a win-win relationship?

1. Your ability

Start by assessing your company’s unique capabilities and strengths. Then, when looking for a reliable partner, look for organizations whose areas of competence and qualifications complement yours. Working with well-coordinated external resources allows the team to focus on the company’s core competencies, such as the engineering and innovative expertise that has brought the robotic system to production readiness.

2. Reliable supply chain

Trust the expertise of our partners. Whether you are building a prototype or low volume in-house or with a prototype builder, or working with another manufacturer, your new CM is subject to known or anticipated uncertainties regarding material availability. In response, the bill of materials must be professionally audited.

By working with our customers, we can identify supply chain strategies that provide the balance of part stability and flexibility needed to build products within required specifications at scale and over time. Sourcing strategies include pre-buying/bulk buying, binding forecasts, and identification of multiple verified sources for critical components.

3. Manufacturing Handoff

A successful handover to production requires documenting and optimizing the build procedure. Active and open knowledge transfer with manufacturers is important. Co-building (co-building) is an example of best practice. Co-building is building the product directly with the manufacturing company’s engineers. The process is validated and any necessary changes can be made to increase build efficiency or ease assembly, and the final process is fully documented.

The result is complete, experience-based documentation required to manufacture and test your product. This validation process, documentation, and hands-on experience accelerates the transition of your product to full-scale manufacturing. The process of building products together also builds relationships. This promotes trust, collaboration and transparent communication between company and manufacturer.

4. Road to Scale

Make sure your partner has the right capabilities and adaptability to successfully commercialize at scale. Manufacturing partners must provide a path for expansion to meet increased demand for their products. If you have a unit in the field, will it have the capacity to meet projected demand? If you go into first production, will the CM have the capacity to scale with you? Can it creatively adapt to fluctuations in demand? Can you manage and manufacture multiple models (SKUs), drop-to-customer, or drop-ship according to customer needs?

5. Communication

Communication with manufacturers is critical to a successful partnership. The intent of all communications from both parties should be positivity, honesty, and transparency. You need to be able to access information about every aspect of the manufacturing process of your product that you want to know, such as parts sourcing, product manufacturing status, and delivery status.

6. Company culture

“Culture? What does my contract manufacturer culture have to do with building my product?”

Authentic culture is not a catchphrase. It’s more than just an idea. This is how we exist and act in the workplace and with our customers and partners. A strong culture creates an atmosphere of service. There, excellence and integrity begin internally and are reflected in every interaction with you and every action taken on your behalf. It is important that the manufacturer’s culture and values ​​align with the company’s vision. Shared values ​​enable mutual trust. Trust is necessary to build and maintain a strong and successful relationship between two companies.

Partner selection is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Finding the right manufacturing relationship takes time and energy. The manufacturing partner you choose is key to the successful commercialization of your product. Using insourcing as a model, we stand as an extension of your business. Your partner’s process, work style, and communication should match yours. Trust, values, goals, and complementary skill sets are a strong foundation for a long-lasting and successful commercial relationship.

