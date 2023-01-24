Europe Bridge Organization of Global Innovation Hubs for Ultimate Tech Diplomacy





prologue

In a globalized world, many companies, including technology companies, face global competition early on. Larger, more resourceful companies often increase their presence in the global market through their own means, while newer and smaller companies are primarily involved in the global innovation ecosystem, where various types of governments They often benefit from the assistance provided by institutions. Following the selection of Bridge Organizations locations, 20 ecosystems were identified. Support for the internationalization of technology companies appears to be strongest in these ecosystems. Through desk research, we identified over 300 government agencies sponsored by European countries (EU 27 + Norway, Switzerland, UK) that help technology companies expand internationally.

Governments and policymakers around the world frequently look to technology, innovation and entrepreneurship as the most promising levers for economic growth and competitiveness, seeking new sources of growth. Startups, scale-ups, or high-growth companies are often conceived as the new companies most likely to generate significant returns in economic productivity, innovation, and employment. In the era of globalization, many companies face the global market early on from their inception. Traditionally depicted in the Uppsala model of internationalization, new firms conquer global markets from the very early stages of their development, unlike traditional firms that are likely to follow a gradual internationalization process. often Called ‘born global’ or ‘international new ventures’, these companies often offer technology-based solutions targeting global niches. As the competition for technology solutions becomes more and more global, prioritizing early internationalization is often a prerequisite for success.

Apart from traditional forms of support for a more gradual expansion into foreign markets, such as financing to participate in trade fairs and trade missions, finding partners and legal advice, more and more countries are looking to expand into global technology. We offer a dedicated “soft landing” service to companies targeting hubs. their internationalization strategy. The support provided to such companies includes, from brief counseling by a trade advisor, through dedicated training and research visits at global hubs, through a range of tools, selected technology, knowledge of his hubs, network, including assistance in accessing capital. Dedicated acceleration programs and bootcamps on location. However, the most sophisticated form of support is called a “bridge organization”. Bitka and Pietrasieski define bridge organizations as “governmental and semi-governmental agencies that help expand high-tech companies.” As the concept is relatively new, the performance of bridge organizations has not yet been evaluated in a comprehensive manner, but it offers a very promising avenue for future internationalization support. Its definition is rather broad, covering a wide range of organizations present in his hub of technology such as:

We are specifically focused on supporting technology companies (as opposed to the entire population of exporters), operating in multiple technology hubs and providing support permanently.

An organization that bridges Silicon Valley and the world

A number of bridge organizations have been identified as particularly prominent based on several criteria: a long-term (5+ years) presence in Silicon Valley, a clear focus on technology companies, and their presence outside Silicon Valley. Incorporation within the network of such organizations. Based on these criteria, Innovation Center Denmark, Team Finland, Czech Accelerator, Nordic Innovation, German Accelerator, Enterprise Ireland and Swissnex clearly stand out.

Based on the above selections, desk research was conducted on the selection of locations for these and “sister” qualifications within the global ecosystem (outside Silicon Valley). European cities were excluded because the current research focus is on overseas technology ecosystems. As a result, 20 cities/regions around the world were identified. Among them are his 6 cities in the United States (Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, Austin, Houston, Seattle), his 3 cities in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong), and 3 cities/regions. India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore), two in Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro), and individual cities per country – Seoul, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, Toronto. Each of these cities/regions was then scanned for the presence of various forms of institutions in the country, such as export/investment agency representatives, government-backed bottom-up network organizations, and regional institutions ( EU countries + UK, Norway, Switzerland for analysis).

Following the European bridge organizations, 20 ecosystems were identified, believed to have the strongest support for corporate internationalization. Based on several bridge organizations recognized as the most forward-thinking, research was conducted to identify the global ecosystem these organizations have chosen as destinations.

Conclusion

Countries’ participation in helping companies expand in international markets varies considerably. Among the countries represented by multiple organizations abroad, we find that the majority are the larger Western European countries. Desk research has made certain observations about alternative strategies for smaller, less resource-rich countries. However, some countries do not support the internationalization of companies professionally.

The most common method for governments has proven to be the establishment of diplomatic or non-profit organizations tasked with helping domestic companies export to foreign markets. As governments choose to pursue sophisticated forms of internationalization support, more resources are needed, including intangibles such as global market knowledge and related experience. Another step on the learning curve of government support for a company’s international expansion is the establishment of a dedicated bridge organization. This is mostly the result of a high degree of cooperation between government, academia, and business organizations. And this is the most advanced trend in the economic diplomacy of European countries that we can see today.

