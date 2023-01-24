DOJ sues Google for monopoly on digital advertising tech OPA





Today, the Department of Justice, along with attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, accused them of monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products in violation of the Section. filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google. Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, states that Google has a monopoly over key digital advertising technologies collectively known as the ad tech stack, with website publishers relying on them to sell ads and advertisers relying on them to sell their ads. Claims to be dependent on the purchase. Reach potential customers. Website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue, help create and maintain a vibrant open web, and provide unprecedented access to ideas, artistic expression, information, goods, and services. provide to the general public. Through this exclusive lawsuit, the Department of Justice and state attorneys general seek to restore competition in these important markets and obtain equitable and financial relief on behalf of the American people.

As the complaint alleges, over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in anti-competitive and exclusive conduct consisting of disempowering or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions. Exercising dominance across the digital advertising market to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products. It interferes with your ability to use competing products. In doing so, Google has cemented its dominance in the tools used by website publishers, online advertisers, and even digital advertising exchanges that run ad auctions.

Today’s complaint alleges that Google used anti-competitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or substantially mitigate threats to its control over digital advertising technology, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. says Mr. Regardless of industry or business, the Department of Justice vigorously enforces antitrust laws to protect consumers, protect competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all.

The complaint, filed today, alleges a widespread pattern of systematic misconduct by Google in an effort to strengthen its market power and prevent competition in the free market, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. says. The lawsuit marks an important milestone in the agency’s efforts to hold big technology companies accountable for antitrust violations.

The US Justice Department’s landmark action against Google underscores Google’s commitment to combat abuses of market power, said Attorney General Vanita Gupta. The openness of the Internet and increased spending on advertising by the US government, including corporations and the military.

Today’s lawsuit holds Google accountable for its longstanding monopoly in digital advertising technology that content creators use to sell ads and advertisers use to buy ads on the open internet. said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Cantor of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. He four of the detailed allegations and public forum ideas that explain how Google has been involved in sustained acts for 15 years.

Google now controls the digital tools (publisher ad servers) that nearly all major website publishers use to sell ads on their websites. Manage a key advertiser tool – Advertiser’s Ad Network – that helps millions of advertisers large and small buy ad inventory. It also manages the largest Ad Exchange, a technology that runs real-time auctions to match online advertising buyers and sellers.

Google’s anti-competitive behavior includes:

Acquiring Competitors: Engaging in a series of acquisitions to gain control of the major digital advertising tools used by website publishers to sell their advertising space. Force adoption of Google’s tools: By locking website publishers into their newly acquired tools, they limit their own essential advertiser demand to ad exchanges, which in turn limit their effectiveness on ad exchanges. coordinate real-time access. Publisher Ad Servers; Auction Competition Distortion: Restrict real-time bidding on publisher inventory to their own ad exchanges, impeding the ability of rival ad exchanges to compete on equal terms with Google’s ad exchanges. Auction Manipulation: Manipulate the auction mechanics of several products to isolate Google from the competition, undermine the size of rivals, and prevent the rise of rival technologies.

As a result of its illegal monopoly, and according to its own estimates, Google pockets an average of over 30% of the advertising dollars that flow through its digital ad technology products. Some transactions, and for certain publishers and advertisers, take much longer. Google’s anti-competitive behavior has stifled alternative technologies and prevented their adoption by publishers, advertisers and rivals.

The Sherman Act embodies America’s enduring commitment to the competitive process and economic freedom. For more than a century, the Department of Justice has enforced antitrust laws against illegal monopolies to unbind markets and restore competition. To remedy Google’s anti-competitive behavior, the State Department has issued equitable remedies on behalf of the American people and three times her damages for losses suffered by federal agencies that overpaid for web display advertising. I want both. The enforcement action marks the first exclusive case in nearly half a century in which the Bureau sought damages for civil antitrust violations.

In 2020, the DOJ filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging it has a monopoly on search and search advertising, a market distinct from the digital advertising technology market at issue in today’s lawsuit. rice field. The Google Search lawsuit is scheduled for trial in September 2023.

Google is a limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, headquartered in Mountain View, California. Google’s global network business generated approximately $31.7 billion in revenue in 2021. Google is owned by Alphabet Inc., a publicly traded company incorporated and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, headquartered in Mountain View, California.

