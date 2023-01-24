Top 50 Construction Tech Startups for 2023: CEMEX Ventures Report





Bloomberg News today announced that Gropyus AG, a Vienna, Austria-based start-up that helps streamline housing construction, has raised €100 million (US$109 million) from an investment group led by Germany’s largest landlord, Vonovia SE. reportedly raised fresh cash. Gropyus will use this capital to expand its factory and reach its goal of producing 250,000 square meters of wooden houses by 2024.

Gropyus is one of the Top 50 ConTech Startups of 2023, selected by CEMEX Ventures, the corporate venture capital and open innovation unit of giant cement, concrete and aggregate manufacturer CEMEX. That list is part of a recently released report from CEMEX Ventures that provides a review of his ConTech investments last year and forecasts for this year.

Global venture capital funding will drop 35% to $445 billion in 2022, according to Crunchbase market analysis. However, since 2013, he has invested more in 2020 than he did last year, so the size of his investment in 2021 may have been an anomaly.

CEMEX Ventures estimates that investment in construction technology (ConTech) reached $5.38 billion last year from 228 deals (a decrease of less than 1% compared to 2021). In fact, capital flows are the reason ConTech has remained a vibrant source of innovation since 2018.

In a report, CEMEX Ventures says the construction industry is entering an era of change, with emerging business models driving the revolution. Startups are just a few of the new players who have helped the industry become more sustainable, productive, efficient and innovative, changing the way we look at traditional construction.

As of January 2023, CEMEX Ventures’ investment portfolio includes 23 startups. We also recently launched our exclusive accelerator program, CEMEX Ventures Leaplab. This is now an intensive 14-week period in which he works with 5 startups in 6 different regions.

CEMEX Ventures has divided the top 50 startups list into four categories. ConTech investors are looking for productive solutions.

ConTech’s top 50 investments list classifies each startup according to four categories: Green Construction (13 startups), Productivity Enhancement (13), Construction Supply Chain (12), and Future of Construction (12). .

Productivity-related startups accounted for 53.1% of the total deal value, while new construction methods and solutions such as prefabrication and robotics accounted for 20.6% of the total deal value. Green construction (the leading category for 2021) accounted for 14.9% of his deals last year, while construction supplies his chain category startups accounted for 11.4% of his.

By region, 113 of the 2022 startups will be in North America (97 in the US), 72 in Europe (20 in the UK), 29 in Asia Pacific (10 in Australia), and 9 in the Middle East. was a company. East, four in Latin America and one in Africa.

Planning and scheduling led the top seven most common topics related to ConTech investments last year, accounting for 17.1% of total investment. Project monitoring and control was the second highest topic, accounting for 12.7% of last year’s investment.

Planning and scheduling led the topic of solutions demanded by investors. Building materials, ‘promising year’ for off-site construction firms

CEMEX Ventures observes that despite a slowdown in the global economy in the second half of 2022, there were still numerous seed and Series A deals and acquisitions. In fact, there were 91 seed investments, almost two-fifths of the total number of deals, followed by 53 Series A deals.

Investments in ConTech were flat last year due to unfavorable economic forces that are likely to last through 2023, according to a CEMEX Ventures report. But CEMEX Ventures writes that it foresees resilience to economic strength. [than FinTech or PropTech] Full of opportunities for ambitious entrepreneurs.

CEMEX Ventures predicts that enhanced productivity will continue to attract healthy investor interest. At the forefront of green construction, CEMEX Ventures anticipates growing demand for new processes, products and services to eliminate environmental impact and comply with tougher climate goals.

The report predicts a promising year for startups focused on advanced building materials, industrialized construction methods (especially off-site construction), robotics and machine-assisted applications.

North America and Europe continue to be hotbeds for ConTech investment, and early-stage investment will continue to dominate this year. This is especially true for corporate venture capital firms looking to connect startup solutions with core products.

As a corporate venture capitalist, CEMEX Ventures advises entrepreneurs on prudence and collaboration. We are not out of the current macroeconomic environment yet, so stay ambitious while preparing for the worst.

This report includes interviews with the CEOs of four companies included in last year’s list. PartRunner (on-demand delivery service for contractors and supplies his house), hyperTunnel (infrastructure solutions), StructShare (cloud-based procurement), and Plinx (construction safety).

