US sues Google over digital advertising dominance





The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Google for allegedly exercising monopoly control of the digital advertising market in its latest legal broadside against the group as Washington seeks to crack down on Big Tech’s dominance.

A complaint filed Tuesday by a group of U.S. states filed in federal court in the DoJ and Virginia alleges that Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive, and unlawful means to oppose its dominance over digital advertising technology. It is accused of eliminating or significantly reducing threats.

Industry giant Google has undermined competition in the ad tech sector by engaging in a coordinated campaign to control a wide range of tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers to facilitate digital advertising. .

The long-awaited lawsuit comes as the Joe Biden administration focuses on rooting out anticompetitive behavior in the U.S. economy. The President of the United States signed sweeping orders to limit the power of big business and appointed progressive officials to senior antitrust positions, including Jonathan Cantor, head of the antitrust division of the Justice Department. bottom.

Officials said on Tuesday that there are conflicts of interest due to Google’s control over various aspects of the digital advertising market, including the technology website publishers use to sell ad space and the largest exchanges on which ads are sold. accused Google of spreading

Google is accused of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, one of the country’s corporate antitrust laws. The US government is seeking damages on behalf of US agencies, including the Army, and is also seeking to force the company to sell its Google Ad Manager suite.

If successful, this lawsuit could fundamentally change the contours of the digital advertising market. The DoJ believes Google has dominated the space for his 15 years, buying competitors to crush them, forcing publishers to adopt his Google tools, and manipulating ad auctions to their advantage. He claims that he has gained strength by doing so.

The complaint alleges that Google’s 2008 acquisitions of publisher ad server DoubleClick and early ad exchange AdX allowed the tech group to create an ecosystem that would lock in publishers. . In fact, Google says it is in a position to simultaneously act as a buyer, seller and auctioneer of digital display advertising.

Court filings quote a Google product manager who wrote: [exchange] or do not visit us [advertising] request.

US prosecutors estimate that Google received more than 30% of all digital advertising dollars flowing through its products.

Monopolies threaten the free and fair markets on which our economy is based. They stifle innovation, hurt producers and workers, and increase costs for consumers, said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In a statement, Google said the lawsuit seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive ad tech space.

Recommended

The DoJ is powering flawed arguments that slow innovation, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.

This is the first lawsuit filed by the Justice Department’s antitrust division under the leadership of Kanter, a big tech commentator who has made cracking down on the industry’s anti-competitive practices a priority.

But Google faces another legal challenge from the government brought under former DoJ leadership. In 2020, the department sued the group for stifling competition in internet search in what is seen as the government’s most high-profile antitrust move since the 1990s lawsuit against Microsoft.

Kanter called the move a truly… historic moment. He emphasized the ramifications of Google’s alleged monopoly action on the broader U.S. economy, including newspapers that have historically relied on advertising revenue.

Strong network effects make monopoly power more permanent and harmful, and abuse by companies with monopoly power like Google is even more harmful. he added.

Additional reporting by Hannah Murphy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3036ca89-50b3-46c7-8c54-fc2b24afe48b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos