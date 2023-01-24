NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Training Sessions for Teachers in Preparation for Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren





Dahlgren, Virginia –

Last year, Jim Jones and another volunteer father co-founded a STEM club at Fredericksburg Christian School (FCS). This club started just two months before his first Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren. That’s all it takes for his FCS team of four to clinch his first place trophy. All it took was a simple strategy.

“One of the reasons we won last year is because we took the basic approach and continued to build on it and build on it,” says Jones. “We have more time for competition this year, but we intend to keep the same basic approach.”

Jones was one of 17 community teachers who attended a training session on January 19 at the University of Mary Washington (UMW) Dahlgren Campus. Teachers and school volunteers like Jones get the chance to familiarize themselves with the process of setting up and testing the school’s robots for competition.School representatives, volunteers from NSWCDD and her MITER Corporation, are in charge. I was paired with a mentor.

The Innovation Challenge was born after NSWCDD Chief Technology Officer Jennifer Clift and UMW College of Business Instructor John Burrow recognized a local need for an engaging and stimulating STEM-based academic program for high school students. I was. All 12 of his schools that competed last year will be back for the next challenge this spring.

In his opening remarks, NSWCDD Technical Director Dale Sisson, Jr., SES spoke about the importance of STEM education in schools as an opportunity to develop young talents who will someday be critical to national defense. “Today, our technological superiority is at stake. With thousands of sailors on board, without the ability to win, they risk not returning home to their families,” Sisson said. rice field. “If you don’t have the best talent, you can’t give it to them. NSWCDD has truly the best group of talented individuals in the world. I can’t go.”

During the competition, student teams will program robots to run an obstacle course and retrieve gear “critical to national security.” During the challenge, the team constantly tweaks the robot and coding. The team that completes the course with the fastest time wins the championship trophy and the highest prize money.

Chastaine Perry, math and science teacher at Westmoreland High School, believes events like the Innovation Challenge inspire students beyond the potential thrill of winning trophies and cash prizes. . “They come to see the possibility of interacting with the machine and programming it to do what you want without having to directly control it,” she says. “Obviously, this kind of automation is becoming more common. So this helps them get their foot in the door one way or another.”

The Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren is sponsored by NSWCDD, UMW, MITER, the Fredericksburg Regional Military Affairs Council, and the King George Economic Development Authority. It will be held March 31-April 1 at the University of Mary Washington, Dahlgren Campus. For more information, please contact Michael Clark at (540) 653-9154 or [email protected]

