Fearing ChatGPT, Google Enlists Founders Brin and Page in AI Battle





Enlarge / Illustration of a chatbot explosively appearing on the scene and very menacing.

Benj Edwards / Ars Technica

ChatGPT surprised Google. The New York Times reported Friday that Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin held several impromptu meetings with company executives about OpenAI’s new chatbot.

Created by OpenAI and launched in late November 2022, the Large Language Model (LLM) known as ChatGPT is a conversational ability to answer questions, generate text in different styles, and aid programming. surprised the world with

Google is now rushing to catch up. CEO Sundar Pichai declares Code Red to encourage new AI development. According to the Times, at some point this year, Google hopes to launch more than 20 new products and publish a version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities.

The NYT report describes the internal emergency of former Google research director D. Sivakumar: This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google. ChatGPT has this to say about what a compelling new search experience will look like:

Expand / ChatGPT can answer questions, write programs, and even compose poems about Nebraska.

Arstecnica

Unlike Google Search, which works primarily by keywords, ChatGPT uses natural language processing to gather the context of what users are asking and generate relevant answers in the best possible way. ChatGPT’s output isn’t always accurate, but its performance is compelling enough to explain a conversational search interface that Google’s technology can seem outdated.

Perhaps because of this, Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of the Bing search engine that integrates ChatGPT functionality. Microsoft made its first investment in OpenAI in 2019 and recently announced a new funding round worth $10 billion.

Back at Google, Page and Brin haven’t been much involved with the search engine since leaving their day-to-day roles in 2019, but they’ve long been cheerleaders for bringing AI to Google’s products. I was. Their involvement reflects the importance of the ChatGPT challenge within Google.

So far, Google has responded to OpenAI with rapid product approval reviews and tools to help other companies develop their own AI prototypes, according to the NYT. Google also offers image creation technology for software developers and other companies with his AI language model LaMDA.

Some people think Google is overthinking it too easily and are concerned about the social and copyright implications of generative AI technology. Google appears to be aware of this hesitation internally, and the NYT report said it could potentially “recalibrate” the level of risk the company is willing to take on new AI technologies.

In a tweet, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased this line in the NYT article, stating that OpenAI aims to ship powerful new AI models while lowering the level of risk the company takes. rice field.

“Readjust” obviously means “increase”.

It’s disappointing to see how this past 6 weeks unfolded. openai continuously reduces the level of risk we feel comfortable taking as new models become more powerful, but not the other way around.

Sam Altman (@sama) January 21, 2023

Recalibrate or not, Google says it’s committed to AI safety. Google spokesperson Lily Lin said in a statement to the NYT that she continues to test her AI technology internally to ensure its usefulness and safety, and will share more experience with external parties. I look forward to sharing it with you.

But while Google lags behind, the more agile OpenAI is shipping generative AI products, and as OpenAI works towards its goal of creating ever more powerful AI technology, Google alone will without the potential to disrupt the entire technology industry. Google’s response to this existential threat could determine the company’s success in the years to come.

