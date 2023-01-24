Tenstorrent replaces CEO; Apple, AMD, Intel graduates helm AI chip unicorn





Renowned chip designer Jim Keller has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based artificial intelligence (AI) hardware company Tenstorrent.

Keller, who joined Tenstorrent two years ago as president and CTO, has switched roles with CEO Ljubisa Bajic. As part of a leadership change Keller and Bajic recently announced via LinkedIn, Bajic will serve as president and CTO of his AI chip, his Unicorn.

As Bajic wrote, the move to CTO will allow him to focus on Tenstorrents technology.

Along with the CEO change, Tenstorrent also announced the appointment of former AMD and Tesla executive Keith Witek as COO. Witek joined Tenstorrent from Google where he worked as Director of Strategic Alliances. At Tenstorrent, he is tasked with helping the company grow its operations and strategy.

Headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Austin, Texas and Silicon Valley, Tenstorrent develops computing hardware for AI applications. In 2021, Tenstorrent has closed more than $200 million in Series C funding led by Fidelity Management, bringing the valuation to his $1 billion mark. The company has so far secured approximately $244 million in total from groups including Eclipse Ventures and Montral-based Real Ventures.

Bajic, a former architect at chip giants AMD and Nvidia, founded Tenstorrent in 2016 and has led the company ever since. As Bajic wrote, the move to CTO has allowed him to focus on Tenstorrents’ technology, including his upcoming open source software stack, hardware, and machine learning (ML) solutions.

Mr. Keller is an experienced microprocessing engineer known for his work at Apple, AMD, Tesla, and Intel. Keller most recently served as Senior VP of Silicon Engineering at Intel and he was VP of Autopilot Hardware Engineering at Tesla. He was an early angel investor in Tenstorrent before joining the management team of the Toronto company in 2021.

I am both humbled and proud to be the CEO of such an outstanding company, and I am confident that our accomplishments will draw a lot of attention this year.

Tenstorrent has developed a computer processing chip called Grayskull designed for the ML platform. The Grayskull chip has 120 processors called Tensix cores, making it suitable for deep learning forms of AI. Tenstorrent originally planned to bring Grayskull to market in the second half of 2021, but a company spokesperson told his BetaKit that Tenstorrent would like to develop the software that clients use on these chips. I confirmed the delay.

Over the past year, Tenstorrent has added David Bennett as Chief Customer Officer, opened new offices in Belgrade and Bangalore, and added RISC-V as a priority to its product roadmap. To support its product development plans, Tenstorrent aims to add 100 of his engineers to its team of 280 this year.

Feature image courtesy of Jim Keller via LinkedIn.

