Google employees demand ‘psychological safety’ after layoffs





Google employees who survived the recent company purge of 12,000 former colleagues burned executives at Monday’s tense all-hands meeting, anxiously demanding assurances that their work wouldn’t be the next step.

An employee at UK-based Google told management that “psychological safety is paramount” after parent company Alphabet cut about 6% of its full-time workforce.

The employee was outraged that some of the people fired by Google included top talent and people with immigrant visas.

“How can I feel safe again?” the employee wondered. His comments were reported by an insider.

Employees at the tech giant appeared to be having a hard time processing the news.

“Layoffs seem to be random,” wrote one employee in response to a question posed to leadership via Google’s internal messaging system Dory.

Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai has denied the layoffs of 12,000 employees were random.Getty Images

“I’m a Google proponent, but I’m pretty upset right now. Please help me understand.”

Another employee also wondered why the company let go of someone it considered a high performer.

“Can we keep going? Is that a problem? Employees wondered.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has denied the layoffs were random, suggesting the company is navigating difficult economic conditions that have forced other tech giants to cut workers. He pleaded to stay focused on his job because he was gated.

Pichai understands you’re worried about what comes next in your career. His comments were reported by CNBC.

Pichai also admitted that he’s very sad about the loss of some really good colleagues across the company. “

“For those of you outside the United States, the delay in making and communicating decisions about your role in your region is definitely causing anxiety,” said the CEO.

At the meeting, Pichai said he consulted with Google co-founders and controlling shareholders Sergey Brin and Larry Page and members of the company’s board of directors before proceeding with the layoffs.

He said Google had a massive hiring drive in 2021, which Pichai called “one of the strongest years yet in the company’s history.”

Google’s revenue surged 41% that year, Pichai said, and he expected the company to be on the same growth trajectory in 2022.

In that context, Pichai said, we made a series of decisions that could have been right had the trend continued.

We have to remember that if this trend had continued and we hadn’t hired to keep up, we would have fallen behind in many areas as a company.

He added that management would have to agree to a pay cut and cut annual bonuses, although he didn’t go into details.

Other Google executives said about 750 senior executives spent weeks trying to decide which employees to let go.

Other tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Meta and Snap have also laid off large numbers of employees in recent months.

