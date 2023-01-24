US targets Google’s monopoly on online advertising business in latest Big Tech lawsuit





Diane Bartz and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, accusing it of abusing control of its digital advertising business and should force it to sell its ad manager suite. said. power.

The lawsuit addresses Google’s business, which accounts for 80% of its revenue. The Justice Department has asked the court to force Google to split off a major portion of its ad tech business.

The antitrust complaint states that “Google has used anti-competitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or substantially reduce threats to its dominance over digital advertising technology.”

Google said the government “replicates a flawed argument that slows innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.”

The federal government says it is trying to level the playing field for rivals against big tech companies such as Amazon.com, Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Apple Inc.

Tuesday’s lawsuit by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden follows a 2020 antitrust lawsuit filed against Google during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.

The 2020 lawsuit, which alleges antitrust violations in the way the company obtained or maintains exclusivity in online search, is set to go to trial in September.

8 states in litigation

Eight states, including Google’s home state of California, joined Tuesday’s lawsuit.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Google’s practices “stifle creativity in areas where innovation is essential.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Google’s dominance has resulted in higher fees for advertisers and less money for publishers to provide ad space. “By filing this lawsuit, we are taking action to unleash Google’s monopoly and restore competition in the digital advertising business,” he said in a statement.

Google shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday.

In addition to its well-known free search, Google makes money through its affiliated ad tech business. The government has sought to sell the Google Ad Manager suite, which includes AdX, Google’s ad exchange.

Google Ad Manager is a suite of tools that includes tools that allow websites to offer advertising space for sale and exchanges that provide a marketplace that automatically matches advertisers and publishers.

Advertisers and website publishers have complained that Google lacks transparency about where their ad dollars go, specifically how much goes to publishers and how much goes to Google. increase.

Tuesday’s lawsuit raises concerns about specific products in the ad tech stack, where publishers and advertisers buy and sell ad space. That business was about $31.7 billion in 2021, or his 12.3% of Google’s total revenue. About 70% of that revenue goes to publishers.

The company made a series of acquisitions, including DoubleClick in 2008 and AdMob in 2009, which helped it become a dominant player in online advertising.

“Project Poirot”

Google remains the market leader by a long shot, but its share of U.S. digital ad revenue has fallen, falling from 36.7% in 2016 to 28.8% last year, according to Insider Intelligence.

The Justice Department has asked a jury to decide a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The lawsuit shows Google’s numerous attempts to dominate the advertising market, with the government alleging that Google has “technical tools to quell the threat” of its competitors.

The complaint referred to header bidding, a method that allows businesses to bypass Google and bid on advertising space on their websites.

It rolls out a series of projects, including one called ‘Project Poirot’, named after Agatha Christie’s master detective, Hercule Poirot. It was designed to identify and effectively respond to

The 149-page complaint alleges that Google doubled down after Project Poirot was successful in manipulating advertiser spending to reduce competition from rival ad exchanges. His rival AppNexus/Xandr loses him 31% of his DV360 advertiser spend, Rubicon loses 22%, OpenX his 42% and Pubmatic 26%, the complaint states.

