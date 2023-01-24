Online MBA ranked highest in state on latest USNWR list





Louisiana Tech’s Professional Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Online Bachelor’s Program was named to the US News & World Reports 2023 Best Online Programs list released today.

The online MBA is ranked 85th in the nation and the highest-ranked program in Louisiana for the second year in a row.

Chris Martin, Ph.D., President of the College of Business, said our top rankings, combined with our excellent student employment rate of 100% of our MBA graduates, reflects the quality of education offered by some of the best faculty in the United States. said to be proof. Along with our growing enrollment, we also celebrate the academic achievement of our students and the high-impact research of our faculty. I am proud of the efforts each of us at the College of Business put into making us the best in our state.

US News ranked MBA programs in five categories: Engagement, Peer Evaluation, Faculty Qualifications and Training, Outstanding Students, and Services and Technology. The 2023 ranking evaluated 366 online MBA programs.

The online MBA was recently ranked #1 on Fortunes’ 25 Most Affordable Online MBA list and #52 on the Best Online MBA Programs list.

Martin is proud to offer the best academic programs that offer the highest return on investment. Our graduates leave Louisiana Tech ready to become innovative and ethical leaders in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

Accredited by AACSB International, the Louisiana Techs Professional MBA program is designed to integrate technology and innovation, exploring business issues in a global context while providing a solid foundation in all business areas. increase. The online delivery method makes learning convenient for those who can’t join a consistent class schedule and want to work at their own pace.

Other delivery methods include Traditional MBA, Hybrid MBA, and Executive MBA. Diplomas in Business Administration and Information Assurance, Master of Accountancy (MAcc) and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) are also offered as part of the graduate business program.

For more information on these rankings, visit usnews.com/online. For more information on the Louisiana Tech MBA, visit business.latech.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2023/01/24/online-mba-ranked-highest-in-state-on-latest-usnwr-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos