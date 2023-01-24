Biden’s Call to Modernize US Tech Policy Brings Transatlantic Dividends





Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden made an appeal in The Wall Street Journal to unite Democrats and Republicans in the new Congress to pass a series of ambitious measures to regulate big tech. This agenda includes comprehensive privacy laws, limits exempting liability for content hosted by online platforms, and rules limiting the competitive advantage enjoyed by the largest platforms. If these items pass the new Congress, they will benefit not only Americans, but broader Atlantic relations.

Having enacted legislation in all three areas in recent years, the European Union (EU) can only nod in satisfaction. Biden’s manifesto closely resembles Lainders’ positions with European Commissioner Margrethe in charge of competition and platform regulation, Bestair, and Didier in charge of justice and privacy. But will the newfound rhetorical unity between the White House and Berremont actually lead to lasting coherence in transatlantic technology policy?

It is up to the US Congress first. In the last Congress, bills were drafted on all the topics Biden outlined in op-eds, but ultimately failed to reach a decisive vote. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has made remarkable progress on the US Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA) after years of stalemate. For the first time, bipartisan compromises were reached on difficult issues such as preempting state law and empowering individuals to sue. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked her ADPPA from being considered on the floor, and in any event, Sen. I think it’s too much.

Two bills on technology competition Senator Amy Klobuchars (D-Minnesota)’s America’s Innovation and Choice Online Act and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)’s Open App Market Act also advanced in the last Congress but failed to cross the finish line. They will prohibit technology companies from prioritizing their own products and services over those of their competitors. Klobuchar’s version of the bill passed both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees with bipartisan support, but failed to reach a vote in the floor.

Competition and privacy legislation has seen cross-aisle collaboration, but partisanship has complicated Congress’ efforts to address extreme and polarizing content hosted on internet platforms. Platforms are now exempt from liability for the content they broker, thanks to a portion of the Communications Decency Act that has long been considered a pillar of the Internet, known as Section 230. Hosted content can lead to criminal activity. Many Republicans are arguing to tie these potential cuts to Section 230 immunity to their claims that conservative political speech is being suppressed by the platform. It seems likely that it will continue in Congress, or at least the House.

In contrast, the EU has done more. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in 2018, provides separate protections that partially influenced the proposed ADPPA. Enforcement of the GDPR is still a work in progress, but there is no denying that the GDPR is playing a dominant role in how businesses handle personal information in Europe.

Last year, the EU accomplished the feat of completing major pieces of legislation on both platform competition and content in the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) respectively. The European Commission is in the early stages of implementing both laws and will start by identifying companies that meet the size criteria and are thereby subject to a range of legal obligations. The DSA has left the EU equivalent of US Section 230 intact and instead opted for a series of content transparency measures.

The disagreement between Washington’s stalemate and Brussels’ actions on technology legislation has become apparent. One of his former US regulators pointed out that US tech companies are quietly complying with his EU new measures, rhetorically asking:

In fact, Brussels could take advantage of some competition when it comes to technical regulation. More than six years after his adoption, some of the GDPR policy decisions already seem outdated. For example, strict limits on data reuse and a proactive approach to risk may constrain the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that rely on access to extensive data pools, observers noted. I’m here. Comprehensive U.S. privacy laws may be better able to accommodate rapidly evolving applications of AI.

Even if Congress passes comprehensive privacy laws, the United States is unlikely to become a world leader in this area. Even dictatorships have always had a great deal of influence. In particular, more and more foreign countries are following the EU approach of coordinating international data transfers based on the adequacy of the foreign jurisdiction’s data protection laws.

In December, the European Commission proposed an adequacy decision for data transfers from Europe to the US based on the commitments set in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF). If the US passes a comprehensive privacy law, it would solidify Europe’s case for US legitimacy. More importantly, if the prospective DPF challenge were to be lodged with the Court of Justice of the European Union, the United States would be well placed to argue that the framework’s protections meet European fundamental rights standards. to be in a position.

Adopting platform content and competition legislation in Washington also lays the groundwork for deeper technology policy coordination across the Atlantic. Past U.S. government allegations of discrimination by the European Commission against U.S. platforms could be overcome if Brussels avoided applying his DMA and DSA restrictions only to U.S. companies. Both governments can then undertake detailed work under the auspices of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council to better coordinate their approach to platform transparency, for example.

All of this depends on whether the Biden administration and Congress can muster the necessary bipartisanship to enact part of the tech policy agenda. Laws that better protect children’s privacy remain one area of ​​potential compromise. By waiting to make a strong push until the Republican-controlled House takes office, the White House is creating skepticism about its commitments. It will reach the Atlantic Ocean.

Kenneth Propp is a Non-Executive Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council European Center, teaches EU Law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a former General Counsel to the US-EU Mission in Brussels.

U.S. President Joe Biden uses a mobile phone during a visit to the IBEW Local 313 Chapter in Newcastle, Delaware on Sept. 6, 2021. Photo he via REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz.

