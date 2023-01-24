2024 BMW M3 CS drops weight, gains power





The 2024 BMW M3 CS debuts as an even more hardcore version of the track-focused M3 Competition. The M3 CS’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six has been boosted from his 503 horses in competition to his 543 to match the 2023 M4 CSL. The new M3 CS will go into limited production in March of this year, starting at $119,695.

For generations, the smooth blend of thrilling performance and comfortable appointments has made the BMW M3 a household name. However, with the debut of the 2024 M3 CS, BMW has ditched the livable exterior of its usual sedan to make significant gains on the track. This is because it is even more hardcore than his circuit-focused M3 Competition.

Utilize maximum boost

The main change that distinguishes the Limited Edition M3 CS from the rest of the lineup is the higher power output. BMW retuned CS’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six to give him 40 more horsepower than the 503-horsepower Competition (his 70 more than the standard 473-horsepower M3) for a total of 543 horsepower. rice field. Most of the extra power is a result of increasing the engine’s boost pressure from 24.7 psi in the Comp to 30.5 psi in the CS. Torque remains the same for both versions at 479 lb-ft.

Using technology derived from the M4 GT3 race car, the CS’s cooling system is designed not only for the added power, but also for the rigors of track use. The engine mounts are significantly stiffer to create a stronger connection between the engine and the car’s structure, similar to the M4 CSL. That said, expect noise, vibration, and harshness to be more pronounced.

All M3 CS are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission with a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. In the M setup menu, the driver can jump from his xDrive’s ‘4WD’ setting to a ‘4WD Sport’ setting that transfers even more engine torque to the rear wheels. Or, like all-wheel-drive competition, a driver looking for sideways shenanigans can turn off his control of stability and engage ‘2WD’, which transmits power directly to the rear wheels. BMW claims the new M3 CS will rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Its top speed is said to be electronically limited to 188 mph (when equipped with the M Driver package).

Extensive use of carbon fiber

To cut as many pounds from the competition as possible, BMW uses a large amount of carbon fiber reinforced plastic in the M3 CS. The roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, center console, shift paddles and interior trim strips are all made from lightweight materials. Even the exhaust-mounted titanium rear silencer on the CS is said to save over eight pounds over the standard system. In Vimmer’s terms, CS stands for Competition Sport, which for the 2024 M3 CS means a weight savings of around 75 pounds compared to the M3 Competition with standard M Sport seats. It’s not quite as impressive as the M4 CSL’s 240-pound weight loss, but it’s still about four years lighter than the M3 Comp.

A set of 275/35ZR-19 front and 285/30ZR-20 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high performance tires is a free option on the M3 CS (a standalone set currently costs $1874 on a tire rack). If Cup 2 is not selected, the CS comes standard with conventional summer tires of the same size. Regardless of the rubber, the CS models are fitted with special M-specific wheels in gold bronze or matt black with an exclusive V-spoke design.

Optional on M4 CSL, standard on M3 CS. The seats are upholstered in Merino leather and feature black with Mugello Red accents and unique contrast stitching for a unique look. Plus, unlike the CSL, the CS actually has a backseat, so you can ride with friends and family.

BMW has said that the 2024 M3 CS will be a limited production model, but it has not yet revealed how many units will be produced in total. By the way, the 2023 M4 CSL is limited to 1000 units worldwide. Therefore, we expect the M3 CS to be produced in similar numbers. Either way, M3 fans who feel the competition doesn’t offer enough trackday his theater will have more fun with the CS version.

Pricing for the 2024 BMW M3 CS starts at $119,695 and production is expected to begin in March of this year.

