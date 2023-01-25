Community Bank rethinks technical role of executives at merger cusp





Over the past year, Provident Bank of Iselin, New Jersey, has been rethinking how it defines the role of a top technology leader as it prepares to double its size in a pending merger.

The bank has filled three highly technical positions in the last six months. None of these positions are new, but some have been expanded and redefined. For example, Ravi Vakacherla, who replaced the bank’s former Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the end of August, made his role as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. Damiano Tulipani was appointed Chief Information Security Officer in September. Most recently, Scott Hurlbert joined Provident as Director of Digital Channels in January. It encompasses channels that may not have traditionally been considered digital, such as customer contact centers and debit card services.

Redefining certain roles was part of CEO Anthony Rabozetta’s vision to drive innovation at the bank, a division of Provident Financial Services with $13.6 billion in assets. The new appointments come well ahead of the bank’s announcement to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in Oak Ridge, N.J. about twice as much. But as many community his banks grow rapidly through acquisitions, they represent the challenge of clarifying the role of executives on the digital side of the business.

“It’s time for banks to step up their game on the technology side,” said Mark Fitzgibbon, head of research for Piper Sandler’s Financial Services Group. One, in the $20 billion to $30 billion asset range, where they’re stepping into a new league and needing a higher level of capability to be competitive.”

Vakacherla and Hurlbert hail from People’s United Financial of Bridgeport, Connecticut, which was acquired by M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY in 2022.

Ravi Vakacherla, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Provident Bank, said:

“I joined the bank when I had $9 billion in assets,” says Vakacherla. “Organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions have grown us to $65 billion. We have been through that journey and know what it means to successfully transform a bank. I wanted to hire someone.”

Cybersecurity is one area ripe for attention. The bank’s needs will evolve after the Lakeland merger is complete, he said.

“The interesting thing about being a bigger bank is that you are a bigger target too,” he said. Tulipani previously led cybersecurity at He Investors Bancorp in Short Hills, New Jersey, which was acquired by Citizens Financial Group of Providence, Rhode Island in 2022.

Another is to accommodate large clients. When investing in technology, Fitzgibbon said banks in this asset range should look not just at new products, but at ways to simplify processes and reduce manual work. You need to do more with data analytics to find out what your customers are interested in and to target those products and services to the right targets. He also speculates that technology could help create cross-selling opportunities for his line of Provident insurance and wealth management businesses.

“As we scale and deal with large customers, especially on the commercial side, which is Provident’s strength, we need to be able to move quickly,” he said.

Vakacherla said the immediate priority is to consolidate the two banks and develop a holistic data strategy. As the bank grows in size, the project will also include introducing automation and scalability into its data strategy, reducing its reliance on manual interventions such as spreadsheets, and adding that approximately $25 billion of combined entities will become part of large commercial operations. This could include enhancing multi-bank capabilities as it may gain customers.

“You can’t spend $10 billion on technology, so you have to be more careful with your investments,” he added. “We can’t build everything ourselves, but we don’t have to. There are enough fintech partnerships that can do the right thing for banks if they focus their skill sets on integration.”

He said one of the things that drew him to Provident was the management team’s focus on customer and employee experience as much as it did on shareholders.

Carey Ransom, Managing Director of BankTech Ventures Venture Capital Fund, said: “Smaller banks also recognize that as they move forward, they need to adjust their organizations to look more like software or technology-enabled services companies.”

