Former Google employee laments layoff notification method





Jeremy Joslin was a software engineer at Google for 20 years and was laid off last week along with thousands of his colleagues. The way the company notified him was “cold,” Joslyn said.

On Friday, Google became the latest tech company to announce layoffs, laying off nearly 12,000 employees last week. The cuts represent just over 6% of parent company Alphabet’s workforce, which had 186,000 as of September, according to securities filings.

The Silicon Valley giant added thousands of workers during the coronavirus pandemic and is working to cut costs ahead of a possible economic recession this year. I said there was something emotionless about the way it was said.

Joslin and other former Google employees said they received notice of their termination in an email sent to their personal addresses. They said the lack of advance warning as to when their last day at the company would be made the injury even more insulting.

Joslin understands that laying off thousands of employees at once is a complex process, and perhaps the easiest way for the company was email, he said. But it wasn’t the best way, he said.

“At the same time, Google prides itself on solving difficult problems,” he told CBS MoneyWatch. “How to politely and respectfully notify employees that they are being laid off is a difficult issue, and I think they could have done a better job solving it.”

Software engineer Jeremy Joslyn was laid off in 2023 after working as an employee at Google for 20 years. He’s pictured with his pet dog Scarlett in his 2015 Google office in Mountain View.Richard Liu

Mike Coleman, who worked at Google remotely from Oregon, told CBS MoneyWatch: However, he added: Follow your decision. ”

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. In a company blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai apologized for the layoffs, saying the decision “has weighed heavily” on him.

The search engine layoffs add to the growing list of tech companies that are cutting positions or planning to cut positions. Microsoft announced earlier this month that it would cut 10,000 of his jobs, nearly 5% of its workforce, and Amazon said it would cut 18,000 of his jobs. Facebook parent company Meta said he plans to cut 11,000 jobs, while Salesforce said he will cut 7,000 jobs.

According to outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas, the tech industry laid off more people than any other sector last year, and will cut nearly 100,000 jobs by 2022. Netflix, Peloton, Twitter and others have also announced job cuts, or at least plans to reduce hiring.

Even with layoffs, Google is still one of the biggest names in the tech industry, boasting over 125,000 employees worldwide and a $1.2 trillion market cap.

no chance to say goodbye

It’s not illegal under the U.S. to notify employees of their layoffs by email, but what happened with Google is another example of companies failing to communicate bad news properly. Better.com will lay off his 900 employees via Zoom in 2021, causing outrage on social media. United Furniture Industries, a furniture store in Mississippi, laid off her 2,700 employees last year by text message just days before Thanksgiving.

Joslin took to Twitter last Friday to share his frustration with Google’s job cuts, garnering more than 3,000 retweets and 42,000 likes. “What a slap in the face. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face,” Jocelyn tweeted. Ultimately, he said, the email method deprives employees of saying goodbye to colleagues or removing important trinkets from their desks.

After 20 years at #Google, it’s hard to believe that I accidentally found out about my last day in an email. What a slap. I wish I could have said goodbye face to face with everyone.

— Jeremy Joslyn (@jcj) January 20, 2023

“I wish there was a more human touch. Maybe I could get my manager to contact me or give me a call,” he said. “If you send me an email, please say thank you for the work I did and the time I spent.”

Google’s stock fell 2.3% on Tuesday to about $99 a share.

hot news

Christopher J. Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS Moneywatch, covering business, consumer and financial topics ranging from economic inequality and housing to bankruptcies and the sports business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/google-employees-laid-off-via-email/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos