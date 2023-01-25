Justice Department accuses Google of monopolizing ad tech





The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, claiming the internet giant has an illegal monopoly on online advertising.

This is the fifth federal antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet-owned companies since the DOJ sued the company in 2020 over alleged government search monopoly.

By buying out competitors and directing potential customers to its products, Google “impeded legitimate competition in the ad tech industry,” the government said in its complaint. “Google is using its control over digital ad tech to funnel more deals into its own ad tech product, extracting inflated fees at the expense of the advertisers and publishers it purports to serve. I am making money in my pocket by doing so,” the complaint states.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Google has “significantly undermined” competition in the ad tech industry.

“First, Google controls the technology that nearly every major website publisher uses to offer ad space for sale. And thirdly, Google controls the largest ad exchange that matches publishers, and every time that ad space is sold, advertisers come together will,” Garland said at a news conference on Tuesday.

As a result, “website creators earn less and advertisers pay more,” he added. This means fewer publishers will be able to supplement their revenue by offering content without subscriptions, paywalls or other fees.

The government wants Google to separate Google Ad Manager, which includes an exchange that handles the buying and selling of ads and where bidding takes place, from its core business of other services such as search, YouTube and Gmail.

The company derives more than 80% of its revenue from advertising, reaching a total of $209 billion in 2021, its most recent year.

Sabotage the free market?

California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia joined the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday.

Google disputes that its advertising practices stifle competition.

“Today’s lawsuit by the DOJ seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive field of advertising technology. It was recently dismissed by a federal court,” the company said in a statement. “DOJ seeks to double down on flawed arguments that slow down innovation, drive up advertising costs and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.”

A spokesperson for the company said programmatic advertising, which is at issue in the DOJ lawsuit, represents a smaller percentage of the company’s overall revenue, at about 12%.

Antitrust advocates have expressed support for the government’s latest lawsuit against Google.

“Today’s DOJ ad monopoly lawsuit against Google will be remembered as one of the most significant antitrust cases in American history,” said Barry Lynn, executive director of the Open Markets Institute, in a statement. will

Dina Srinivasan, a Yale fellow and ad tech expert, told The Associated Press that the lawsuit, which links federal and state governments to launch a bipartisan legal attack on Google, is “huge.” He said it was.

complex market

According to research firm Insider Intelligence, Google controls nearly 29% of the U.S. digital advertising market, which includes all the ads people see on their computers, phones, tablets and other Internet-connected devices. . Facebook’s parent company Meta is his number two, with nearly 20% of his share of the market. Amazon is a distant third with over 11%.

Government lawsuits allege that Google receives at least 30 cents, and in some cases more, of all advertising dollars flowing through its technology.

Srinivasan said this shows that the current online advertising market is “broken and completely inefficient”. According to the Associated Press, she described it as “free internet and a huge tax on consumers as a whole” that “directly impacts the viability of the free press.”

As with many highly complex technology markets, it has taken federal and state regulators and policy makers time to understand the online advertising market. Srinivasan noted that it took him a decade before they realized the dangers of high-speed trading in financial markets and began adopting measures to discourage it.

Government antitrust litigation may hinge on how the government defines the advertising market and whether online advertising is a distinct class of advertising. Matt Schruers, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, said advertising competition was fierce and that “the government’s argument that digital advertising does not compete with print, broadcast and billboard advertising is unreasonable.”

Associated Press contributed to the report.

