The Justice Department alleges that Google sought to eliminate its ad market rival in the lawsuit.Google





The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states filed a lawsuit against Alphabets Google on Tuesday, alleging that the company abused its control over its digital advertising business, according to court documents.

Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive and illegal means to eliminate or significantly reduce its threat to its control over digital advertising technology, the government said in its antitrust complaint.

The government said Google’s plan to claim dominance was to neutralize or eliminate competitors through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use their products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products. claim. It’s part of a slow, albeit new, move by the US to curb the tech giants that have seen nearly unlimited growth over the past 15 years.

The antitrust lawsuit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference Tuesday that Google has spent his 15 years thwarting the rise of rival technologies and manipulating the mechanics of online ad auctions to give advertisers and publishers tools.

In doing so, he added, Google engaged in exclusive conduct that significantly undermined, if not destroyed, competition in the ad tech industry.

First, Google controls the technology that nearly every major website publisher uses to offer advertising space for sale. Second, Google controls the primary tools advertisers use to buy their ad space. Third, Google controls the largest advertising exchange that matches publishers and advertisers whenever ad space is sold, Garland said.

As a result, website creators will earn less and advertisers will pay more, he added. This means fewer publishers will be able to supplement their revenue by offering content without subscriptions, paywalls or other fees.

The Justice Department has asked the court to force Google to sell its Google Ad Manager suite, which includes ad exchange AdX.

The division’s lawsuit accuses Google of unlawfully monopolizing the way ads are delivered online by excluding competitors. This includes acquiring the dominant ad server, DoubleClick, in 2008 and subsequently deploying technology to momentarily lock the bidding process for ads served on web pages.

Google’s Ad Manager allows large publishers with many direct sales to manage their ads. Ad exchanges, on the other hand, are real-time marketplaces for buying and selling online display advertising.

Digital advertising currently accounts for about 80% of Google’s revenue, supporting other generally less profitable initiatives. However, like Facebook’s parent company Meta, the company has seen its market share decline in recent years as smaller rivals took over the majority of the online advertising market. Moreover, the overall online advertising environment market is cooling as advertisers restrain their spending and prepare for a potential recession.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., said in a statement that the lawsuit is based on false claims that it slows down technological innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers. said.

This lawsuit is the second federal antitrust allegation against Google, alleging that the way Google obtained or maintained its exclusivity rights violated antitrust laws. A Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on the company’s monopoly in search and is set for trial in September.

Eight states, including Google’s home state of California, joined the department in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. States participating in the lawsuit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Yale University Fellow and ad tech expert Dina Srinivasan said the lawsuit brought together statewide and federal governments in a bipartisan legal attack on Google.

Tuesday’s lawsuit comes as the U.S. government increasingly seeks to curb its hold on big tech companies, but such legal action could take years to complete, prompting Congress to has failed to pass recent laws that seek to curb the influence of the tech industry’s biggest players.

The European Union is more aggressive. In 2021, it launched an antitrust investigation into Google’s dominance of digital advertising. UK and European regulators are also investigating whether the agreement between Google and Meta for online display advertising services violates fair competition rules.

According to Srinivasan, the current online advertising market is broken and completely inefficient. The fact that the intermediary takes his 30-50% of each ad transaction is an insane inefficiency baked into the US economy. She called it free internet and a huge tax on the consumer as a whole. It directly affects the survival of the free press as well.

Google’s stock fell 1.3% on the news.

According to research firm Insider Intelligence, Google will account for nearly 29% of the U.S. digital advertising market by 2022, including all ads people see on computers, phones, tablets and other internet-connected devices. . Facebook’s parent company Meta is his number two, with nearly 20% of his share of the market. Amazon grew by over 11%, making him the third fastest growing segment.

Insider Intelligence predicts that Google and Metas’ share of the advertising market will both decline, while rivals such as Amazon and TikTok are expected to rise.

