Unique technology for matchmaking with advisors





Ritik Malhotra has been busy since the summer of 2021. During that time, the co-founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth hired six of his advisors, increased the corporate team from his two to his twenty-seven, venture capitalized him $18 million, and Savvy Pushing Wealth like never before. -AUM is over $100 million and growing. Oh, and this New York-based company has also built proprietary technology that advisors can use to provide bespoke advice and services to their clients.

Malhotra doesn’t plan to put the brakes on rapid growth, but he started Savvy because financial advisors around the world are still finding incredibly slow account migrations across multiple disparate systems, compliance checks, and He says it’s because he’s grappling with traditional paperwork every day. Not only does this hinder your ability to grow, but it also leaves a lot of room for improvement in an inconsistent and poorly designed client experience.

According to Malhotra, his goal is to spread the latest technology across the advisory industry. For example, an experienced advisor can digitally onboard a client in 15 minutes and leverage quality leads tailored to the specific client his niche. The net result is that Savvys technology dramatically reduces the operational burden on advisors, allowing them to spend more time with clients and acquire new clients.

The Savvys trajectory has been underpinned by two main driving forces. Malhotra and his co-founder Muller Zhang spent the first year hiring the best people we knew, setting up the platform’s infrastructure, and finding advisors whose proprietary technology resonated most with us. , Malhotra says. .

He explained that the biggest initial challenge was learning how to identify advisors who could get the most out of the software. Malhotra says no one publishes what they can’t find on LinkedIn.

The second component of Savvy is telling prospective advisors a compelling story that explains how Savvy can help them succeed. Malhotra said he wasn’t asking anyone to hit the buy button on the software. I was asking them to change careers.

Hard work pays off. Savvy recently hired Bank of the West’s Brad Weber as his sixth advisor and founding principal Wealth his manager. Weber’s addition to his Savvy family speaks to the quality and usefulness of his proprietary technology. I’m one of the least tech-savvy people he’s ever met, he says.

Malhotra understands how to build technology and operational support. What we are not experts in is providing financial advice. For example, we want to partner with an experienced advisor with a track record of success in a niche that specializes in managing doctors’ money. These types of advisors are perfect for our platform.

Prying talent like Merrill Lynch and BNY Mellon as a startup is an obstacle to overcome, but everyone on the Savvy team is offered stock in the company as part of a total compensation package, along with killer technology. But fairness is not forced on anyone, as everyone has their own risk tolerance. Malhotra said he was flexible about total compensation when it came to cash versus stock.

Equity may be the driving force behind joining Savvy’s fast-growing team, but it doesn’t affect who gets invited to the decision-making table. According to Malhotra, we don’t operate on the amount of equity each person holds. Different decisions have different decision makers. There was someone starting last year who was responsible for building direct indexing from scratch. That person was the decision maker in the process.

All six advisors are also decision makers. They meet with the technical team every other week to discuss changes they would like to see in Savvys technology. Internal research shows that its iterative process is embraced by advisors. As a result of these regular meetings, Savvy continually refines its direct-to-consumer acquisition model by integrating the many marketing channels that advisors must set up on their own. Savvy’s marketing team manages it, the technical team automates it, and individual advisors receive a tailored marketing approach according to their niche.

Malhotras plans to continue growing Savvys include a long list of incremental improvements to make the entire Advisor experience as smooth as butter and available end-to-end, all in one place. will be

