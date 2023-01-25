Google Stock: Layoffs Change Everything (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Justin Sullivan

Introduction and paper

About two months ago, I published an article on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) disclosing misleading information about insiders actively buying shares. At the time, I advised against buying Google stock and was quick to talk about significant downside risks to the EPS forecast. History has proven me right – Seeking Alpha data shows that EPS and earnings have actually declined slightly in recent months.

Seeking Alpha, GOOGL, author’s note

Google shares responded by continuing to correct. After last week’s rally, the stock has really not moved from that spot for the past two months.

Today I decided to dedicate another article to what I consider to be a turning point in the company: layoffs that were sorely needed. A clear bullish sign that the time has finally come to buy GOOGL for just a few.

why do i think so

Everyone is talking about FANGMAN companies laying off employees here and there in recent months. In total, more than 200,000 people have lost their jobs in the tech industry since early 2022, according to calculations by Dan Saffer of the CMU Human-Computer Interaction Institute. But it seems to me that this news needs to be seen in his pre-COVID situation.

Data provided by @QuisitiveInvest based on 10-Ks [author’s notes]

After fundraising became virtually free, many companies [post-Covid period]began aggressively inflating its staff and working on projects that promised no break-even points for years to come. – in just three years! 10,000 to 18,000 employee layoffs, some of whom manage half their working hours eating free meals or hanging out in the cafeteria at work. increased costs and accounted for an average of 22% of total headcount growth, which is still fairly modest.

For your reference, here are the sales and net profit per employee for the above companies in 2019 and 2022:

Author calculation, Seeking Alpha data

Google proved to be the absolute top performer among the mega-cap stocks analyzed, with Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META) for example, staff increases not necessarily leading to qualitative increases in net income. You can see that it did not connect to

By reducing the number of employees and abandoning long-lived and expensive projects, a) maintaining the current ratio of sales per employee across the sample, and b) net profit per employee. We expect to be able to increase the ratio of If so, Google’s dominance on these unit economic indicators only increases. [Microsoft (MSFT) takes an honorable second place].

Google’s business model appears to be one of the most recession-proof in the current reality compared to most other FANGMAN companies. Of course, when the going gets really tough, a company’s marketing budget can shrink significantly. However, we recommend that you focus on 2008. 2008 had a hard landing with results that are difficult to reproduce today. That year, Google reported his full-year EPS of $0.67 per share, down just 1.47% from his 2007 figure. According to Seeking Alpha, the current consensus is that EPS will fall -12.54% in FY23. We can see the impact of the high base of the “free money period”.

For now, we expect these EPS estimates to drop further as major investment banks incorporate the impact of MSFT’s ChatGPT into their forecasts, further reducing Google’s market share in the search business.

But given Google’s ratings today, ChatGPT’s impact seems overstated. Perhaps the worst prediction is already in stocks, and the pullback from the start of the 2023 recession won’t be as severe as many bears expect. .

As UBS analysts – Lloyd Walmsley, Karl Keirstead and others – write in a recent research report on the US Internet: [January 16, 2023], Google does not appear to be lagging behind OpenAI from a technical standpoint.In fact, according to bank research and reviews, his LLM at Google is [Pathways Language Model – PaLM] The technology is best in class, but the company has yet to roll it out to the public in the same way as OpenAI.

The main reasons I think Google is the leader here are:

Focusing on AI/ML is nothing new for Google. The company acquired DeepMind for his $400 million in 2014 and began talking about being “AI first” seven years ago during a Q1 conference call. The company employs a wide range of talent and invests heavily in AI. Google’s Transformer architecture itself helped unlock the things we see across the industry today. Google’s latest LLM pathway language model with 540 billion parameters (22% of the training corpus is non-English) outperforms previous large-scale models including GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA in 28 out of 29 tasks. and outperformed when measured by its ability to generate predictions. A limited number of samples (performance for a few shots) after being trained on a few tasks in the training phase. Tasks tested that are more directly applicable to Google’s search business include question-answering tasks, sentence-completion tasks, closing (i.e.) tasks, and natural language reasoning tasks. According to Google, PaLM also shows strong performance in multilingual NLP benchmarks, including translation. Google’s DeepMind optimized LLM performance by suggesting that both the size of the LLM model and the training model it uses should be scaled at the same time, rather than simply scaling the size of the LLM model. I came up with a gold standard on how to do it. This led DeepMind to build a chinchilla. It was reportedly four times smaller in size, but was trained on four times more data than Gopher. Chinchilla performs more “uniformly and was shown to be significantly better. base benchmark. Google also has multiple models that compete with OpenAI’s DALL-E and DALL-E 2. A modern text-to-image model, Muse, was announced in a Google research paper earlier this month. With Muse, Google introduces a new transform-based approach to text-to-image generation (compared to existing autoregressive and diffusion models). According to Google research, it performs on par with diffusion models and is significantly faster and more efficient.

Source: UBS report, emphasis added by the author

So today, it’s too early to say that Google is being destroyed by ChatGPT.From a Morgan Stanley report [January 10, 2023], I learned that today ChatGPT’s cost per search query is about 7 times higher than Google’s. This is even if you include some of her CAPEX on YouTube and Cloud in the analyst’s calculations.

Morgan Stanley report [January 10, 2023]

Let’s all DCF

According to MS calculations, if Google incorporated the above developments into its search engine and 10% of its users switched to AI/NLP queries, the company’s EBIT margin could decline by about 150 basis points by 2025. . much more expensive. If cost controls continue to improve, I believe Google will be able to avoid serious pressure on margins and continue to fight for market share, perhaps through further layoffs of less important positions for operations. .

I suggest incorporating fairly conservative assumptions about Google’s profitability into the company’s valuation model. Let’s assume Google’s revenue grows by only 8% in E2023. E2024, E2025, and E2026 have annual revenue growth rates of 15%, 12%, and 10%, respectively. This is largely in line with analyst consensus forecasts (in fact, mine is slightly lower and more conservative).

The company’s EBITDA margin trended downward from 2015 to 2020, but then began to grow significantly, exceeding 40% in early 2022. Since then, margins have started to shrink and the TTM EBITDA margin is now 33.37%. It will drop further in 2023, and he expects it to be 30% by the end of the year (layoffs play a positive role here).

A year later in E2024, we expect EBITDA margins to expand by 200 basis points. The recovery trend continues for another two years, ending at 31% for E2025 and E2026. EBIT margin always tracks EBITDA and is discounted by 5-6% within historical spreads.

Data from YCharts

The CAPEX to sales ratio drops to 9% in E2023, then begins a new upward cycle and drops slightly in E2026. Here’s how I look at the investment cycle — capex goes up and down depending on how the economy is doing. It’s a dynamic ratio, not a constant.

Data from YCharts

Calculating WACC is always very complicated. Too many assumptions to take into account. The main thing here is to reconcile the results with common sense. When calculating WACC, we make the following assumptions:

3.5% risk-free rate; 5% cost of debt; 16.2% tax rate; 1.1 beta. Market risk premium of 4.7%.

I receive 8.4% – pretty reasonable in my subjective opinion.

The final output of the model looks like this:

Stratosphere.io, author input

Gordon’s growth model [based on g-rate] The fair price per share is $328.6 for an 8% “g” and $88.2 for a 7% “g”. Therefore, looking at his FCF predictions in the post-prediction period, there is too much variability. In my opinion, looking at the EBITDA exit multiple is much more correct in this case.

Google’s stock is currently trading at 12.4 times TTM EV/EBITDA. This is the low level of 2010-2015, even though the P/E TTM ratio is still very high.

Data from YCharts

Google’s forwarding EV/EBITDA multiple is even lower, around 9.9x according to YCharts data. I think Google’s exit multiplier is worth a bit higher – about 12x. This is already 25-30% below the long-term median value of this multiple.

Data from YCharts

Taking all the above factors into account, my DCF rating model found that Google is undervalued by 16.26%.

Author’s calculation

The willingness of premium investors to pay companies at E2025 masks the upside/downside today.

Author’s calculation

12x EV/EBITDA in 2025 seems like a pretty conservative estimate, so Google stock seems like an attractive investment to me for now.

Conclusion

We are changing our previous hold rating to buy as the company appears to be undervalued in light of the cost optimization measures announced by management. The layoffs are a necessary decision, the impact of which should support the company’s earnings for the foreseeable future, which will be very difficult for the economy as a whole. This is the most significant risk I see in companies today. Because it creates more risk (lower CAPEX -> less innovation -> loss of market share). Few people believed Microsoft’s Edge could compete with Chrome, but it’s becoming a reality.

Alphabet, like other big tech companies before it, has serious antitrust issues. The European Commission handed down an unfavorable ruling and imposed record fines. The US Department of Justice and many US states have filed complaints against Alphabet’s Google division. Both the US Congress and the European Union have drafted legislation aimed at severely limiting Google’s operations, if not dismantling Alphabet. It may take years to resolve these issues, but Alphabet could one day face tougher regulations, possibly forced splits, and potentially even hefty fines. I have. Even the company’s current efforts to comply with recent EC rulings could allow competitors to gain market share.

Despite all the risks, I think Google management’s efforts are positive. The company will appear undervalued because investors are willing to pay a small premium for Google’s moat, even if its profit margins are slightly lower in the medium to long term. This is unlikely to change in the future. GOOGL is a buy where he targets a price of $115 per share by the end of 2023.

Perhaps the recent breakout from the falling price channel with increased trading volume and the intersection with the 200-week line SMA has already set a new trend to continue.

TrendSpider, GOOGL, Author’s Note

thank you for reading!

