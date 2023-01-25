Tech Mahindra Recognized as World’s Fastest Growing Brand in Brand Finance’s ‘Brand Value Rank’





NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, ranks among the top 25 IT service brands in brand value ranking Recognized as the fastest growing brand by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm. The organization’s brand value ranking has moved up four places from last year. This is the highest rank he has achieved by Tech Mahindra in the Brand Finance rankings so far. Tech Mahindra’s jump in rankings is also greater than any other brand.

The organization’s brand value has registered a robust 66% growth since the pandemic began, with that value growing 15% to reach US$3.5 billion in 2022. Ranked among the world’s top 7 brands in terms of brand strength, with an AA+ rating, Tech Mahindra continues to strengthen. A global brand presence to deliver on the promise of a connected world. Connected experience.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: Guided by the updated pillars of Rise, together we are focused on creating a world that is equitable, future-ready and value-creating around sustainability. We want to build a resilient business managed by mindful growth that can sustain not just itself, but the community in which it resides. As part of our brand playbook, we are driving real change on the ground, driving innovation and delivering superior experiences for our customers across industries.

David Haig, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance, said: As 5G and the Metaverse roll out globally, Tech Mahindra has been able to leverage its unique strengths and gain an edge in the telecom and communications space. We are pleased to see Tech Mahindra’s brand value increase by 15%, moving him up 4 places in the top 25 to number 11. The brand must remain focused on sustainability and diversity, remain solution-focused and innovative.

Tech Mahindra is well positioned to further integrate sustainability and digital transformation, as reflected in its strong performance in this year’s rankings. The company is one of seven Indian companies included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) and has continuously emerged as a Global IT Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

