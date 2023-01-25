



Top Google searches related to investing in 2022

2022 was a turbulent year for markets, with geopolitical conflicts, rising prices and the labor market playing a key role. Which story grabbed the most attention from investors?

This infographic from New York Life Investments outlines the top Google searches related to investing in 2022 and details some of the trends.

Top Google searches: Looking back at the year

We picked some of the top economic and investment stories that peaked in search interest in the US each month, according to Google Trends.

Month of peak interest Search period January Resignation February Russian stock market March Oil prices April Housing bubble May Value investing June Bitcoin July Recession August Inflation September US dollar October OPEC November Layoffs December Interest rate forecast

Let’s take a closer look at each quarter to see how these top Google searches relate to economic activity and investor portfolios.

Q1 2022

The beginning of the year was marked by a record number of American workers quitting their jobs and the fallout from the Russo-Ukrainian War. For example, the surge in oil prices after the war caused supply uncertainty. The early March peak of $125 a barrel was the highest in 13 years.

Date WTI Crude Closing Price (USD/Bbl) Jan 2, 2022 $76 Mar 3, 2022 $125 Dec 29, 2022 $80

Crude oil lost nearly all its gains by the end of the year, but the energy sector generally performed well. In fact, the S&P 500 Energy Index is up 57% over the year, compared to a 19% loss for the S&P 500.

Q2 2022

The second quarter of 2022 saw an extraordinary rise in home prices, a resurgence of interest in value investing, and a crash in Bitcoin. Notably, value investing far outperformed growth investing throughout the year.

IndexPrice 2022 Return S&P 500 Value Index -7.4% S&P 500 Growth Index -30.1%

Value stocks typically outperform during periods of rising interest rates, and 2022 was no exception.

Q3 2022

The third quarter was defined by concerns about recession and inflation, along with interest in a rising US dollar. In fact, the US dollar has risen against nearly all major currencies.

Currencies US dollar appreciation against currencies (31 Dec 2020 – 30 Sep 2022)

Higher interest rates have made the US dollar more attractive to investors. This meant they could get higher returns from their bond investments.

Q4 2022

The end of the year was dominated by OPEC cuts in oil production, mass layoffs in the tech sector, and curiosity about the future of interest rates. The Federal Reserve’s December 2022 economic forecast provides clues about the trajectory of policy rates.

2023 2024 2025 Longer than minimum forecast 4.9%3.1%2.4%2.3% Median forecast 5.1%4.1%3.1%2.5% Maximum forecast 5.6%5.6%5.6%3.3%

The Federal Reserve expects interest rates to peak in 2023 and expects rates to continue rising above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future.

Upcoming Top Google Searches

After a year of volatility across asset classes, economic uncertainty remains. Which theme will be the top of an investor’s Google search in 2023?

Find out how New York Life Investments can help you understand market trends.

