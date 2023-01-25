Google aims to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen





MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area. This is yet another reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has not yet eased.

Layoffs at the search giant are expected to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to Google’s official filings with the State Employment Development Department (EDD).

Overall, Google intends to cut more than 1,600 jobs in three Bay Area cities, according to a WARN notice to the EDD show.

Layoffs include 1,436 in Mountain View, 119 in San Bruno and 53 in Palo Alto, according to WARN’s notice.

Last week, Google notified employees that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, or 6% of the tech giant’s global workforce. The company’s Bay Area job cuts are part of its recently announced layoff plan, as are hundreds of job cuts in Southern California.

Google’s layoffs are scheduled to take effect on March 31, 2023.

The company also plans to cut about 237 jobs in Southern California, including 177 in Los Angeles and 60 in Orange County, the WARN notice shows.

“The separation resulting from this action is expected to be permanent,” wrote Anna Raske, Google’s vice president of employee and community relations, in a WARN notice dated January 20.

The tech company said none of its employees are represented by the union.

“A terminated employee is not permitted to terminate remaining employees based on seniority or other factors,” Raske said in the WARN notice.

Google’s job cuts come at a time when federal regulators are suing the search giant for its dominance in digital advertising.

New layoff notices from a series of tech companies have raised concerns that job cuts in the tech and biotech sectors could continue for much of 2023.

Amazon said it is cutting 18,000 employees worldwide and has decided to cut hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area. Microsoft said worldwide he is cutting 10,000 employees. Hewlett-Packard also said he plans to cut 6,000 jobs from his 4,000 over the next three years.

In the Bay Area, among tech companies, Facebook app owner Meta Platforms has launched layoffs, cutting 2,564 jobs in the region, Twitter cutting 900, and Salesforce cutting 752. , Cisco Systems laid off 673 people and Oracle America cut back. 201 positions and Intel is laying off 201 of his. Biotech company Cepheid is cutting 925 jobs.

Despite a string of layoff announcements, the Bay Area added 13,600 jobs in December, a staggering 84% of the 16,200 jobs it added across the state last month. The tech company added her 4,300 jobs in December.

The recent layoff announcements appear to be an effort to readjust staffing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a letter to employees last week that the company and its owner, Alphabet, were among the companies that hired too early.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced dramatic growth,” Pichai said in the letter. “To keep pace with that growth, we hired for economic realities that are different from those we are currently facing.”

Despite the headcount cuts, Alphabet CEO Pichai sees promising prospects for the company.

“I am optimistic about our ability to deliver on our mission, even during the most challenging times,” Pichai said in a Jan. 20 letter. “Today is certainly one of them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2023/01/24/google-layoff-mountain-view-palo-alto-san-bruno-1600-job-bay-area-tech/

