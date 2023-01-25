Tech News You Need To Know This Week: January 24-30, 2023





Every day we wake up, have a cup of coffee and get ready for work. Below are a handful of stories from the world of technology condensed into a cup of coffee. Before you step out the door (or in front of your webcam) this morning and step into the real world, here’s what you need to know.

So sit back, grab a cup, and start your morning with Quick Bytes from Innovation & Tech Today.

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10

Starting next week, Microsoft will stop selling the iconic Windows 10 operating system.

“January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download will be available for sale,” Microsoft announced on its product page, and Redmond announced its intention to continue supporting the OS for another 32 months. Did. Until October 14, 2025, we’ll provide security updates to help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware. ”

Trending “Physics: The Science of Ontology Exploration” Upends Our Understanding of Reality

Windows 10 debuted in 2015 as Microsoft’s response to Apple’s increasing market share and gracefully retired its operations a decade later. Windows 10 users with compatible computers can upgrade to Windows 11 for free, and download sites also check computer compatibility.

If your PC loses compatibility with a supported Microsoft OS, you can always extend its life by installing Linux for free.

google alphabet layoffs

Even the resilient tech sector is bracing for recession, as a recession could be predicted in 2023. The industry is cutting costs and laying off workers after rapid hiring continued despite the panic caused by COVID-19.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has announced a move to cut 12,000 jobs and notified affected employees via email. CEO Sundar Pichai said in his blog post that areas targeted for job cuts include recruiting, corporate management, engineering and product development.

“The past two years have seen dramatic growth. He said.

The cuts will put 6% of Google’s workforce out of work, at a time when other tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are also laying off many of their employees.

It’s unclear how many of these jobs will return due to the rapid development and implementation of artificial intelligence.

Twitter turns off API

Elon Musk, apparently not satisfied with the enthusiasm he has had since the acquisition and restructuring of Twitter, has decided to shut down the APIs (application program interfaces) of several popular third-party Twitter clients, including Twitterific, Tapbots and Tweetbot. Decided.

Twitter made this move without warning or explanation, leaving developers and users alike frustrated and angry.

“We have a lot of subs. Tweetbot’s 3rd year update coming in a few weeks. If we get permanently blocked, we can remove the app from sale to prevent them. So, I need to know. That’s clearly something I don’t want to do,” Tweetbot co-creator Paul Haddad posted on Mastodon on Sunday.

According to The Information, the outage appears to be intentional rather than a malfunction, with one of Twitter’s senior software engineers posting in an internal Slack message that “third-party app outage is intentional.” increase.

However, it is unclear whether Twitter intended to block all third-party APIs or only some. As of this writing, some Twitter clients such as Tweet Delete, Albatross, and Fenix ​​are still working fine.

Prime overtakes Netflix as top streamer

The explosion of streaming services in recent years has overthrown the once-powerful Netflix from its leadership position. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Prime Video trailed the pioneering giant by 20% to 21% in streaming subscribers.

The once-dominant streaming space has become increasingly competitive, with Netflix losing subscribers and its stock down 10% last year. In addition to Prime Video, Disney, HOB Max, Hulu, Apple TV and Paramount+ have all eaten into Netflix’s market share.

A bright spot on Netflix this year is Tim Burton’s coming-of-age horror comedy Wednesday, based on the Addams Family franchise.

As movie studios like Paramount and Disney continue to ramp up their offerings on their own streaming platforms, and streaming services like Netflix and Prime produce their own big-budget movies, the race for subscribers cools down. I’m not showing any signs of it happening.

Boston Dynamics Unveils New Atlas Robot

Boston Dynamics is a reminder that as robots become more intelligent and capable, there is nothing to fear. This is nothing like Terminator, they argue. The problem is that it’s starting to look more and more like Terminator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/tech-news-to-know-this-week-jan-24-30-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos