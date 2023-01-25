Justice Department sues Google, seeks to dismantle ad empire





The US Department of Justice and eight states Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL), seeking to split up the company’s online advertising business.

This latest lawsuit comes more than two years after a group of government agencies and state attorneys general joined another lawsuit alleging that Google’s search and search advertising operations violated U.S. antitrust laws. Thing.

The DOJ alleges that Google’s suite of online advertising tools prevents competitors from entering the online advertising market and prevents publishers from monetizing their content.

The agency further alleges that Google is using, or seeking to use, its monopoly power illegally and will need to sell a number of entities that enable it to carry out questionable activities. .

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the Google I/O 2019 keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., May 7, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Google’s anti-competitive behavior has raised the barriers to entry to artificially high levels, forced major competitors to exit the market for ad tech tools, and discouraged potential competitors from entering the market. , alienated and unfairly disadvantaged Google’s few remaining competitors,” the complaint states.

“Google is stifling meaningful competition in the digital advertising industry, stifling innovation, owning profits over competitiveness, and ensuring that the free market functions fairly and enables today’s powerful Internet. It has prevented us from supporting the interests of our advertisers and publishers.”

DOJ is specifically asking Google to sell at least the Google Ad Manager suite, which includes both DFP, Google’s publisher ad server, and AdX, Google’s ad exchange.

The news sent the stock price of Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) down 1.6%.

John Lopatka, a law professor at Pennsylvania State University, said the new Justice Department lawsuit raises Google’s stakes.

Lopatka told Yahoo Finance: “As the number of plaintiff groups grows, reaching a negotiated settlement becomes more difficult.”

story continues

Lopatka argued that a DOJ victory, in contrast to a state victory, would dramatically benefit private plaintiffs by establishing Google’s liability for anti-competitive conduct that harmed private plaintiffs. Added wax.

A state victory would actually strengthen the private plaintiffs’ case, but not as much as a DOJ victory.

Yahoo Finance has reached out to Google for comment and will update this article when it responds.

Prior to filing with the DOJ, Alphabet was reportedly trying to assuage DOJ antitrust concerns by proposing to split its ad auction and ad placement business. According to The Wall Street Journal, the offer was to keep a separate entity under the company’s larger parent company, Alphabet.

Over the years, Google has come under scrutiny from national and international legislators and regulators for its dominance in multiple online and mobile markets.

In the US, the company faces investigations by the DOJ, the US Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general over allegations that its search and digital advertising businesses operate as illegal monopolies.

In 2021, dozens of Attorney Generals are suing the company for an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market by imposing technical barriers that prevent third parties from distributing apps outside the Play Store. I claimed.

More than a decade ago, the company was fined nearly $10 billion (€8.6 billion) by the European Commission, the European Union’s antitrust watchdog. These fines resulted from three separate antitrust violations asserted by the Commission.

In 2017, the company came under fire from a commission for allegedly abusing its market power in search. In 2018, he came under attack again for allegedly abusing his market power in the mobile space by preloading his new Android smartphone with proprietary apps. And in 2019, the company was fined again for restricting competitors from working with companies already doing business with Google’s AdSense platform.

advertisement

Google’s digital advertising business is subject to antitrust due to its unparalleled scale and volume. The company maintains a commanding lead in this space, managing some of the most important links in the online advertising chain around its DoubleClick platform, the premier tool for online publishers, and the online marketing campaigns. We help you create, manage and track

Acquired in 2007, DoubleClick was named by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) as one of the major acquisitions Google must unwind to improve competition in the advertising space.

Google’s competitor Facebook (META) has also been accused of the impact its huge share of the online advertising market will have on the media industry. As Google competes directly with his publishers online for digital advertising space, publishers are being forced to slash their newsroom staff, sell them, or shut them down altogether.

In February 2021, Australia passed legislation forcing Google and Facebook to negotiate payment agreements with media companies that use their content. Previous attempts to force Google to pay for media from which it makes a profit have failed. Spain, she passed a law in 2014, forcing internet sites to pay for content they use from publishers, such as headlines and news excerpts.

However, Google did not comply and shut down the Spanish-language Google News site. Users were still able to find articles in Google search results, but they were not able to use the Google News platform to obtain worldwide news from Spanish-based publications.

seek

Google has already defended itself against a DOJ lawsuit alleging unlawful control of the online search industry. According to StatCounter, as of December 2022, Google has over 92% of the global search traffic market share. In a lawsuit filed in October 2020, the Justice Department and state attorneys general allege that the company unlawfully maintains a monopoly through anti-competitive and exclusive practices in the search and search advertising market.

According to the Department of Justice, Google’s exclusive agreement “allows users to set Google as the default, pre-popular search engine on billions of mobile devices and computers around the world. collectively locks down search engines and, by extension, the primary means of accessing the Internet, and in many cases forbids the pre-installation of competitors.”

Testifying before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law during a hearing on “Online Platforms and Market Power” held at the Rayburn House Office Building in Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, July 29, 2020 Google CEO Sundar Pichai.Pool via Mandel Gangan/REUTERS

In 2013, the FTC declined to sue Google after conducting an investigation into its search business. The decision allegedly violated a privacy settlement with the FTC that agreed to avoid placing cookies and serving targeted ads to users of Apple’s rival browser company, Safari. It followed a $22.5 million fine imposed on the company the previous year for resolving the

self priority

Accusations of Google prioritizing its own products or of reducing the visibility of its competitors in search results have also been circulating for years.

One of the company’s biggest critics was Yelp, which, along with TripAdvisor, attacked the company for placing Google-sourced ads on top of algorithm-defined search results on its Google search pages.

In July 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported on an investigation into Google’s search algorithm, finding that the tech giant prioritizes its own YouTube videos in search results over videos from competing video streaming services. bottom.

Alexis Keenan is a legal correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexikweed.

Any tips? Email Daniel Howley at [email protected] Follow @DanielHowley on Twitter.

Find the latest tech business news, reviews, and helpful articles on tech and gadgets here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance’s Tech newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/justice-department-sues-google-to-break-up-its-advertising-empire-180708969.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos