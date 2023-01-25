ShiftMed welcomes Healthcare Innovation Leader Mike Biselli as EVP Partnership.We Expand Support for Large Healthcare Systems with Leading On-Demand Workforce Solution





Biselli joins team dedicated to strengthening healthcare systems to adopt an on-demand workforce model that meets the needs of both providers and hospital leadership

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ShiftMed is the first on-demand provider to deliver a scalable, cost-effective and sustainable workforce to health systems, post-acute home care facilities It’s the labor market. Biselli helps build strategic partnerships with healthcare systems that deliver acute and post-acute care and industry partners that support their success.

Biselli joins ShiftMed with over 20 years of experience in healthcare innovation. Prior to joining ShiftMed, she served as Olive’s senior vice president and evangelist, connecting innovative companies with strategic healthcare executives for the benefit of patients in the United States. Through countless conversations with industry leaders on Olive and his Passionate Pioneers, his nationally-ranked healthcare and innovation podcast, Biselli says workforce challenges plague the healthcare industry. We’ve heard repeatedly that it’s part of the biggest problem. The future of nascent technology looks promising, but Biselli is shifting its focus to more direct ways technology can alleviate healthcare’s most dire problems.

“The healthcare industry cannot keep up with the staffing shortages it is currently facing. Traditional staffing solutions such as traveling nurses and mandatory overtime are no longer viable options. We are looking for new ways to meet workforce demand, and a holistic approach to workforce challenges can be seamlessly implemented,” said Biselli. “Emerging technologies hold exciting potential for healthcare, but what the industry now needs to address is the workforce and staffing crisis.”

ShiftMed helps hospital systems balance permanent and flexible workers to create a sustainable, attractive and cost-effective workforce model. The company’s unique approach to on-demand workforce focuses on recruiting, retaining, reducing costs, and realigning how the system’s workforce is deployed. ShiftMed is the only solution that skips the 1099 independent contractor model that puts health care facilities at risk by hiring every provider as her W-2 employee. ShiftMed has been adopted across the acute and post-acute sectors as a true workforce partner, also helping organizations build internal staffing capabilities without an agency through “ShiftMed powered” partnerships. . The model balances a flexible workforce with a local he float pool for quick and easy shift fulfillment customized for each system to maintain optimal staffing levels.

“ShiftMed’s workforce approach has proven invaluable in a variety of care settings. It is essential for rapid and efficient adoption by our health system partners looking for the right solution for their workforce staffing challenges,” said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed.

For more information on ShiftMed, please visit https://www.shiftmed.com.

About Shiftmed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to the highest quantity and quality of relevant medical professionals (CNAs, LPNs, RNs, PTs, and community health workers). ShiftMed, the #1 Nursing Mobile App on the App Store, provides software tools and direct access to workers for shift scheduling, helping more than 1,500 corporate healthcare partners in 110 markets nationwide. provides services to. As featured on the TODAY show, ShiftMed’s on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services, providing health care providers with compliant and qualified workers and more cost effective than any other solution. Faster staffing needs can be met. For more information, please visit http://www.ShiftMed.com.

Media Contact: Sara Batchelder508-801-6160[email protected]

SOURCE Shiftmed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shiftmed-adds-healthcare-innovation-leader-mike-biselli-as-evp-partnerships-the-company-expands-support-for-large-health-systems-with-its-leading-on-demand-workforce-solutions-301729591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos