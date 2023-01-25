DOJ sues Google for online advertising monopoly





The Justice Department and eight states filed lawsuits against Google this week, claiming it dominates the online advertising space.

The lawsuit is the second Justice Department lawsuit directed against Google in 2020, when a separate lawsuit was filed against the company’s alleged dominance of Internet search traffic.

“Google’s anti-competitive behavior has raised the barriers to entry to artificially high levels, forced major competitors to exit the market for ad tech tools, and discouraged potential competitors from entering the market. , alienated and unfairly disadvantaged Google’s few remaining competitors,” the state asserts.

“The harm is clear: a market where unfettered competitive pressure controls prices, leading to more innovative ad tech tools and ultimately potentially leading to higher quality, lower cost deals for the market. So website creators will earn less and advertisers will pay more, claiming “participants,” and the lawsuit continues.

Plaintiffs seek to order the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to sell the Google Ad Manager suite, which includes the publisher ad server DFP and the ad exchange AdX.

News of the lawsuit comes days after Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees from various teams.

Digital advertising accounts for about 80% of Google’s revenue, and its dominance in this area has waned in recent years. In 2016, he accounted for 36.7% of digital advertising, according to Reuters, but by 2022 he’s down to 28.8%.

Another DOJ lawsuit against Google is scheduled for trial in September.

Google opposed the DOJ lawsuit in a statement to Fox News Digital. The company also published a blog post Tuesday in response to the lawsuit.

“Today’s lawsuit by the DOJ seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive ad tech space. Many have been recently dismissed by federal courts.The DOJ slows down flawed innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. I wrote it by inserting a hyperlink.

DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

