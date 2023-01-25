State of Ethical Standards in Emerging Technologies





It’s no secret that emerging technologies are doing great things these days. The question is whether those virtual fists protect or harm. Judging by the number of nervous conversations surrounding the recent launch of ChatGPT, most people intuitively understand that advanced technologies such as AI can swing both ways. Despite widespread flinching, a recent Deloitte survey found that 90% of respondents lacked ethical guidelines to follow when designing or using new technology. But is it because there are no guidelines or rules, or is it in spite of that?

Neither, according to most industry watchers. The problem stems from a lack of awareness of existing guidelines and unintended consequences.

Governing the use of emerging technologies is difficult for many reasons. The main reason is that we are not fully aware of all the intentional and unintended consequences of using emerging technologies. In fact, we are often unaware of the uses of emerging technologies. This is because applications are being developed at the same time as emerging technologies. Quantum and AI software and computing providers.

So the question is, how can we devise mechanisms that can be seen beyond the event horizon, adds Cuenca-Gmez.

The focus in evaluating emerging technologies tends to be on their immediate impact and foreseeable potential.

As soon as ChatGPT took the general public by storm, experts began pointing out problems with the technology. Primarily, the ethical implications of not being able to determine whether content is human- or machine-generated, and who owns the machine-generated content, are the AI ​​services company Aisera. CEO Muddu Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar says these are important issues and should be resolved sooner or later if possible. But it will be at least 20 years before governments enforce moral imperatives through regulation.

Sudhakar likens the situation to the HTTP cookie path, which for decades has recorded user data and activity while a user is visiting a website. But it was only about five years ago, Sudhakar said, that his website required users to consent to cookies before continuing on the site. increase. Although the moral obligation was clear from the beginning. He warns that, like his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, the technology is uncontrolled and unregulated and often produces statements containing factual errors. As its use continues to spread like wildfire, the potential for spreading misinformation or sharing reactions that reinforce bias is an unidentified concern.

Ethical standards and rules

These technologies seem to be running wild among us, but there are some guidelines, many of which are very recent endeavors. The scale of their adoption is unprecedented, said Sourabh Gupta, CEO of Skit.ai, an augmented voice intelligence platform.

This chasm between invention and accountability is the source of many fears, discouragements and dangers.

Jeanna Matthews Professor of Computer Science at Clarkson University and a subcommittee of the ACM US Technical Committee on AI & Algorithms.

To that end, the Global Technology Policy Council (TPC) of the Association for Computing Machinerys has released a new statement on Principles for Responsible Algorithmic Systems, jointly produced by the US and European Technology Policy Councils, in October 2022. . minimizing harm; security and privacy; transparency; interpretability and explainability; maintainability; Accountability and Responsibility. According to Matthews, it’s about limiting your environmental impact.

In December 2022, the European Union’s (EU) Council of Europe proposed a regulation named Artificial Intelligence Law.

This is the first effort to create a region-wide legal framework for ethical artificial intelligence applications. The proposed law will cover all emerging technologies that use machine learning, AI, predictive coding and AI-powered data analytics, said Dharmesh Shingala, CEO of ediscovery and IT product provider Knovos. says.

The World Economic Forum has earlier strengthened a set of standards and guidelines in a work titled Quantum Computing Governance Principles by the World Economic Forum, published in January 2022. According to Cuenca-Gmez, in the form of corporate law or internal policy.

Additionally, the US has a new blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights as of October 2022, and the UK’s Data Ethics and Innovation Center has published a roadmap to an effective AI assurance ecosystem in December 2021. A method of guidance, albeit generally piecemeal, that implies separate regulation for each technology such as AI, quantum computing, and self-driving cars.

Some powerful ideas about governance also come from guidelines and standards developed for using data, such as the Open Data Foundations Data Governance Framework. Most of the new technologies run on large amounts of data, so there are a lot of problems there.

In addition, professional organizations and standards bodies are also working on this issue.

IEEE’s vision of prioritizing human well-being in autonomous and intelligent systems (AI/S) is based on an ethically aligned design that combines universal human values, data agency, and technological reliability. It has revolutionized the conception of embodied, socio-technical standards and frameworks. It has a set of principles that guide AI and A/IS creators and users. This has led to the IEEE 7000 series of standards to be used to validate the ethics of AI solutions using the CertifAI Ed AI Ethics conformity assessment program, said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director of the IEEE SA. says.

Guidance for Trailblazers

There are some core issues that can light the way for companies that have set out on their own to create responsibly and use new technologies.

According to Gupta, the ethical dilemma in emerging technologies such as AI comes down to three factors: unethical use, data privacy issues, and bias.

The issue of unethical use is often poorly understood in terms of its impact on society. Guidelines are non-existent or minimal. Unethical results are common results, even when bias and other known issues are minimized.

Data privacy issues arise with AI models that are built and trained on user data from multiple sources, and used in ways that either knowingly or unknowingly disregard individual rights to privacy.

Bias is introduced into the model during model training and design to reflect the real world. These are typically very difficult to find and fix and often result in a biased and unfair experience for different groups.

But you can also hire a professional to help you with your ethical issues.

Bringing ethicists and philosophers into the debate and looking back at the work of great ethicists and moral philosophers is key to developing internal policies and legal frameworks that govern the use of emerging technologies, says Cuenca. -Gmez said: Formulation of internal policies.

In his opinion, he gave two examples of good sources for this. Integrating Future Design into Strategic Planning, developed by Amy Webb, Professor of Strategic Perspectives at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Industry leaders and groups are also working to develop best practices that will serve as guidance until regulators decide on a more formal approach.

Many organizations leading responsible AI (defined as the practice of designing, developing and deploying AI that impacts people and societies safely and fairly while building trust with the users affected) We agree to a set of ethical principles regarding follow. Ray Eitel-Porter, Global Lead for Responsible AI at Accenture, says many companies are making these principles public.

According to Eitel-Porter, the most important step is to translate these policies into effective governance structures and controls at key points in your organization. He cites as an example embedding control points for AI model development into the model development lifecycle or machine learning operations (MLOps) approach. But he also advocates that non-technical business decisions should undergo review and approval before and after implementation. But according to a recent Accenture survey of 850 senior executives worldwide, only 6% of them have built responsible AI foundations and put their principles into practice.

Regulations and standards: the death of innovation?

New regulations and standards are seen by some as a one-two punch that will crush innovation and stifle new technology, but that is very unlikely.

The rise of AI regulation has raised concerns that it could stifle innovation. But you don’t have to. Businesses should view the AI ​​regulations planned by the European Union and put forward in the US as a fence on the edge of a dangerous cliff. This allows companies to see how far they can push innovation rather than stifling uncertainty. The best way for businesses to prepare for his AI regulations is to take responsibility by design, he says Eitel-Porter.

Other industry leaders and organizations agree.

Traditionally, organizations have protected themselves by using reputable international standards and conformity assessment processes that are well aligned with regulatory expectations. The IEEE CertifAIEd program is an industry consensus certification program built to benefit the ecosystem, said Ravi Subramaniam, IEEE SA Director and Head of Business Development.

What to read next:

ChatGPT: authors without ethics

Quick Study: Ethics and Prejudices in Artificial Intelligence

IBM’s Krishnan on Finding the Right Balance in AI Governance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informationweek.com/big-data/status-of-ethical-standards-in-emerging-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos