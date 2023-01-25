See photos of SpaceX’s first orbital starship fueling test





SpaceX fueled a fully stacked Starship vehicle for the first time in its history on Monday (January 23). Dramatic photography preserves that process for posterity.

The 395-foot (120-meter) tall Starship is icy white in new photos released by SpaceX on Twitter (opens in new tab) on Tuesday (January 24).

This is the dramatic color change of the silver Starship, brought about by loading over 10 million pounds (450,000 kilograms) of ultra-cold liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellants into the stainless steel vehicle tanks.

Another shot of SpaceX’s wet dress rehearsal with the fully stacked Starship vehicle on January 23, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

The refueling was part of a groundbreaking “wet dress rehearsal” SpaceX held at its Starbase facility in South Texas on Monday.

During the wet dress rehearsal, the mission team practices many of the procedures they will perform on launch day. Monday’s test will help SpaceX prepare for the all-important Starship liftoff. This is the first-ever orbital test flight that the company’s founder and CEO Elon Musk said could take place as early as next month.

But as SpaceX explained, the Starship vehicle, which consists of a first-stage prototype called Booster 7 and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Ship-24, will have a few more before it embarks on its milestone flights. must pass the test of

“After completing a wet dress rehearsal like Starship’s first full flight, Ship 24 will be removed from Booster 7 in preparation for the static firing of the booster’s 33 Raptor engines,” the company said Tuesday. said in another tweet (opens in a new tab).

A static fire is another common pre-launch test in which the engine is briefly ignited while the vehicle remains fixed to the ground. To date, Booster 7 has statically launched up to 14 of her 33 Raptors simultaneously. Ship 24 lit up all six of her Raptors last September.

SpaceX has big plans for Starship. Musk believes, for example, that this gigantic vehicle will make Mars colonization economically viable. And he says Starship will eventually handle most, if not all, of his SpaceX spaceflight missions.

NASA is also investing in Starship. For example, the agency selected this vehicle as the first manned lander for the Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent and sustainable presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s. If all goes according to plan, Starship will land astronauts near the moon’s south pole for the first time around 2025.

