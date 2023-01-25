Official: This is the new limited edition 188mph BMW M3 CS





A formidable 4-door performance sedan with CSL power and carbon fiber

BMW has brought back the old badge to new cars. Following the 3erCompetition and 4erCSL variants comes the all-new BMW M3 CS. What was once a Goldilocks version of his one of the best compact performance cars ever built is now a four-wheel-drive monster that can embarrass its lighter siblings.

It is indeed described as “hard”. No matter how formidable it means you have to indulge in number chat, a popular pastime on the internet. This limited edition of his 4-door boasts an improved version of the M3s 3.0 liter Turbo Straight 6 and produces a very healthy 542bhp of his. That’s 39 horsepower more than the standard M3 Competition and exactly the same output as the BMW M4 CSL Sixer.

However, this M3 CS boasts BMW’s all-wheel-drive setup (albeit in 2WD mode), so it really shatters the M4 CSL in the benchmark 0-100 mile sprint. RWD CSL 3.7 seconds. CSL returns to 124mph in just 10.7 seconds, while CS takes 11.1 seconds.

wait, come back! The new M3 CS comes with the M Drivers Pack as standard, giving it a top speed of 188mph, while the M4 CSL can accelerate to 193mph. Will it be a decisive victory for the so-called lightweight? your phone.

Either way, this CS seems like a very capable motor. The extra power comes from adjusting the turbo boost pressure from 1.7 bar to 2.1 bar and adjusting the ECU. There are also new specially designed engine mounts with higher spring rates, a stronger connection between the engine and the body, and a more responsive engine. 479lb ft of torque is plenty.

The 6 pot was fitted with an 8 speed automatic gearbox, active diff and Ms xDrive 4WD setup. Of course, given the rear bias, either by switching to 4WD sport mode and pointing these horses more backwards, or by turning off the DSC and making it completely his RWD, the front axle is fully released. You can strengthen it. Be prepared to mingle with your local tire supplier.

Special CS suspension tuning comes in the form of dedicated camber, dampers, auxiliary springs, anti-roll bar settings and special steering tunes. Big M brakes are standard, but as an option you can of course use the larger M carbon-ceramic brakes hidden behind a staggered lightweight alloy of 19″ front and 20″ rear.

Lightweight is another number. The M3 CS is around 20kg lighter than the regular M3 Competition thanks to the standard carbon fiber roof and lightweight aero parts such as the bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. There are also CFRP mirror caps and shift paddles, as well as M carbon bucket seats and a titanium rear exhaust backbox. High rigidity and light weight.

Available in white, green, gray or black, it has laserlight headlights as standard, a BMW curved display and all the toys you’d expect from a luxury performance sedan. Oh, and if you’re trying to ignore it, simply turn your attention to the red livery that lines the frameless kidney grille. Move on.

As mentioned, production will be limited, but BMW has not said how many will be built. The main markets for the new M3 CS are the UK, USA, Germany and Japan. In the UK, this new car with the old badge has been available since his March and will cost $115,900.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.topgear.com/car-news/first-look/official-new-limited-edition-188mph-bmw-m3-cs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos