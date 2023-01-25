DOJ sues Google over alleged proprietary ad tech practices





Be ready, file a lawsuit.

New antitrust legislation has barely passed Congress, but the Justice Department’s antitrust division, along with a group of states, formally sued Google on Tuesday for its (ahem) monopoly of the digital advertising market.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, is the second federal antitrust lawsuit against Google. Read the full complaint here.

The first lawsuit, filed in October 2020 under the Trump administration, focused on Google’s search business, with little mention of Google’s ad tech side.

But ad tech is the main focus of this latest lawsuit, and the DOJ isn’t chopping that word up.

For reasons that are neither accidental nor inevitable, the competition in the ad tech space is collapsing. Google, one of the industry giants, has taken ad tech to the next level by engaging in a coordinated campaign to seize control of a wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers to facilitate digital advertising. It has corrupted legitimate competition in the industry. Having entered every aspect of the digital advertising market, Google has used anti-competitive, exclusive, and illegal means to eliminate or significantly reduce threats to its dominance in digital advertising technology.

Well then.

Specifically, the government accuses Google of illegally monopolizing the US publisher ad server, ad exchange, and ad network market and illegally linking Google AdX (formerly DoubleClick) with Google’s publisher ad server, DFP. blaming.

What is the preferred treatment? At the very least, DOJ is in the process of selling Google advertising technologies, including Google AdX and DFP.

Violations (claims)

In theory, Google could offer to spin off parts of its ad tech stack as a concession to the government to avoid a jury trial.

However, Google reportedly tried that tactic to thwart the lawsuit earlier this year, and apparently the idea didn’t work. (It’s also possible that what Google proposed to spin off wasn’t enough to satisfy federal enforcement officers.)

DOJ has a multifaceted debate about why Google should be broken up.

Google has spent most of the last 20 years acquiring and maintaining tools to control both sides of the market (buy-side and sell-side). Google has used its market power to undermine attempts by publishers, advertisers and rival ad tech firms to compete for digital ad impressions. Google has used its dominant position to prevent publishers, who happen to be Google’s own customers, from offering inventory on multiple exchanges, as the Justice Department notes. Rather than choosing to compete with its competitors, Google made moves to crush technologies that could pose a potential competitive threat to its business.

Cut HB at the head

One prominent example in the DOJ complaint is Google’s response to the threat of header bidding. The government points to this as evidence that Google is eliminating rivals and consolidating its dominance in the digital advertising market.

Fun fact: A search for the words related to header bidding in DOJ complaints returns 199 hits. (!!)

When header bidding first came out in 2014, it was mostly seen as a way for publishers to get around Google and allow other partners to bid on their inventory before AdX first came out.

Google immediately started ringing alarm bells.

As set forth in the complaint, Google executives described header bidding as an existential threat that forced Google’s ad exchange to compete on a level playing field with other ad exchanges and was concerned that it might not be possible to set rules. favorable in itself.

Therefore, Google worked to mitigate the threat. In fact, Google made the little gray cell work.

Meet: Project Poirot is part of Google’s alleged effort to eliminate header bidding altogether, according to the DOJ.

Project Poirot

A lot of information has already been leaked about Project Bernanke, with Google allegedly using AdX to collect bid data from buyers to benefit its own advertising technology. Jedi Blue is a covert program that partners with Facebook to disable header bidding. .

Project Poirot (named after Agatha Christie’s iconic Belgian detective character) is cut from the same fabric as Bernanke and Jedi Blue.

The complaint states that Project Poirot’s purpose is straightforward. Google diverts scale from rival ad exchanges that use header bidding, manipulating the bids sent to rival ad exchanges so that Google’s AdX wins those transactions more often.

By the summer of 2017, according to DOJ, Google changed DV360 settings so that all ad campaigns were opted into Project Poirot by default. Only 1% opted out.

The following year, Google launched a new version of the program, Poirot 2.0. This is said to have reduced his DV360 bids on header bidding ad exchanges by as much as 90% in some cases.

The government claims Google knew what they were doing. The company estimates what Poirot 2.0 will do to some of header bidding’s most vocal proponents, and the results will be bloody.

AppNexus/Xander will lose 31% of DV advertiser spend, Rubicon 22%, PubMatic 26% and OpenX 42%. Shortly after the release of Poirot 2.0, DOJ claims that OpenX’s DV360 ad spend dropped by 30% year-on-year and nearly 100 people were laid off.

Meanwhile, Poirot increased Google’s ad exchange revenue, publisher payouts, and win rates.

According to the lawsuit, Poirots’ success allowed Google to maintain the 20% revenue share fee it had charged ad exchanges since 2009.

next step

The DOJ’s 149-page lawsuit against Google is absurd and worth reading in full.

But it could, and probably will, be years before this case opens in court.

Consider the DOJ’s civil antitrust lawsuit against Google for its monopoly on search and search advertising. The trial isn’t expected to begin until September, he said, just under three years after the lawsuit was first filed.

You can crack popcorn (or champagne) anyway.

Jonathan Cantor, Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ Antitrust Division, will be involved in the case. Kantar was recently cleared to work on Google lawsuits after being previously barred from Google-related exclusivity lawsuits.

In addition to the DOJ’s search-related antitrust lawsuit against Google and this new lawsuit focused on its ad tech business, Google is also facing an ongoing ad tech lawsuit filed by a coalition of Texas Attorneys General in late 2020. faces antitrust lawsuits focused on As well as numerous actions in Europe.

