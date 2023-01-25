How to Solve the Mystic Lock Tile Puzzle – Forspoken Wiki Guide





Forspoken’s Mystic Lock chests contain slider-based puzzles that vary in difficulty and often require a great deal of patience to complete. Thankfully, if you’re having trouble solving these puzzles, our Mystic Lock guide will detail everything you need to know to solve the tricky puzzles and help you solve them more easily. Provides useful tips and tricks for

How to solve mystic rock puzzle

The general mechanics of the Mystic Lock puzzle are:

The objective of the Mystic Lock puzzle is to slide the tiles so that the Sun and Moon edge tiles are connected to each other. That is your sole purpose. There is an intended solution, but you don’t have to actually match it to complete the puzzle. Just connect the sun and moon tiles. The empty space in the puzzle is what the control rotates. The moves you make fill the empty spaces with available tiles. Each lock has a specific solution, but the tile shuffle is random each time you interact with the lock. All puzzles assume the use of all pipe tiles on the board, but there are some puzzles that can be completed using unused tiles.Tips and Tricks for Solving Mystic Rock Puzzles

Here are some useful tips for solving puzzles yourself.

When starting a Mystic Lock puzzle, look at the puzzle itself for at least 10-15 seconds. Then you will know what you need to do to solve the puzzle. This works better than randomly sliding tiles in hopes of success. It’s important to remember that most of the tiles are already in the correct place when you start the Mystic Lock puzzle. In many cases, the solution, even the most difficult one, takes four steps or less. It may not look like it, but there are actually only a certain number of puzzles in the game. Being able to identify previously resolved issues at a glance can save a lot of time. If you get too deep and want to start over, you can use the button prompt to reset the puzzle to its original state and start over. If you don’t immediately see the solution to the puzzle, you can return from the puzzle and interact with the lock again to get another shuffle of tiles. The reason this works is that the puzzle resembles a Rubik’s Cube.The placement to solve the puzzle is always the same for a given lock, but the way the tiles are shuffled is different each time you interact with the lock!

Finally, for those of you who don’t like the Mystic Lock puzzle, Forspoken offers two ways to skip the Mystic Lock puzzle.

For any puzzle, you have the option to automatically solve the puzzle using mana points. The amount you need depends on the difficulty of the puzzle, but never too much given the abundance of your mana pool. In the options menu, you can go to accessibility settings and turn on automatic lock picking. This means that all puzzles are solved for free.

Was this guide helpful?

leave feedback

In this wiki guide

