How Pitt Researchers Use AI to Help Stroke Patients





Researchers at the Pitts School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences are collaborating to improve how rehabilitation is managed after stroke with the help of an unexpected source of artificial intelligence.

Elizabeth Skidmore, a rehabilitation scientist and professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy, is researching ways to improve how clinicians help people experiencing cognitive impairment after stroke. A proponent of a rehabilitation method called training, it shifts the role of the rehabilitation therapist from being an authoritative instructor to being one of the supporting players in the patient-led process.

A therapist can look at a situation and come up with a solution in an instant, but effective rehabilitation isn’t about the therapist’s wisdom, Skidmore said. Because the client will continue to live it after the

In other words, her training gives stroke survivors more control over their recovery by training them to prioritize important tasks, plan to carry out activities, and practice problem-solving skills. make it possible.

Skidmore is currently conducting three randomized controlled clinical trials to examine the effectiveness of strategy training and hopes to one day conduct a nationwide multi-site trial of strategy training in rehabilitation facilities. But first, her team needs to make the training replicable.

When it comes to implementing strategy training at scale, we need a way to provide feedback to therapists as to whether the interventions they offer are consistent with those they believe are associated with the best possible outcomes. There is, she said.

Where AI can help is in training trainers.

According to Skidmore, one of the most time-consuming and expensive elements of her study is assessing how well the therapist is conducting her training. She wondered if the computer could help.

To translate observations into data, Skidmore employs fidelity raters, licensed occupational therapists, and occupational graduate students to watch recorded rehabilitation sessions and to respond to appropriate cues that are hallmarks of strategy training. Complete a checklist for clinician use of training strategies. Examples include asking open-ended questions such as “What do you think?” Or, use a guiding statement such as “Let’s consider our options.” This contrasts with her training instructions for direct skills such as “tie your shoes this way” or “be careful of the gravel on the sidewalk.”

The biggest thing I’ve learned so far is that while most therapists are well trained and have developed sharpened instincts, they are not always aware of how to deliver their training. By providing feedback based on recorded sessions, strategy training can be executed more consistently, says Skidmore.

On average, the therapists we evaluated used guided cues 5% of the time. Our research suggests that increasing the guided queue 40% or 50% of the time significantly improves client outcomes. All you have to do is train your therapist to monitor and change your habits, she added.

first step

Skidmore didn’t have to look far to find help for her project. In February 2022, her Yanshan Wang, deputy research director and assistant professor in the Department of Health Information Management, and her Leming Zhou, associate professor in the same department, announced that as principal investigators she would collaborate with Skidmore and her team to We started developing algorithm-based algorithms. Technology to generate assessment analyzes in just minutes, with funding from the Quantitative Methodology Pilot Program at the Institute for Clinical and Translational Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh.

AI is already widely used in healthcare, but is often limited to one-dimensional natural language processing for classifying clinical documents and machine learning for predicting future outcomes. Wang and Zhous’ approach is multimodal. They aim to align computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning with breakthroughs in AI applications.

AI is not magic, says Wang. AI can’t create something out of what we don’t know or do something that humans don’t know. Think of it like augmented AI that helps make workflows and fidelity assessments more consistent and efficient.

Wang and Zhou began their research by closely observing how fidelity raters annotated recordings and considering ways to automate the procedure.

Step 1: Create a gold standard dataset for developing algorithms using transcripts of video-recorded rehabilitation sessions. Step 2: Test its accuracy against a trained human fidelity evaluator.

They point to progress in a paper to be published at the AMIA 2023 Informatics Summit, and the results are promising. Computer Science graduate student Hunter Osterhoudt is the lead author of the paper and will present the results at the conference.

Zhou and Wang said that while there is room for improvement, the verbal processing results meet industry reliability standards and meet the unique challenges of the Skidmores project.

It takes dedication and perseverance to do groundbreaking research and be the first in the field. Going forward, the team plans to integrate computer vision and train algorithms to recognize different types of physical gestures used in rehabilitation procedures.

Skidmore estimates that the automation project will continue to be in development for several years before it is ready and available for commercialization and widespread use.

But she said it was worth the wait. I often do what I need to do to study and improve my care.

Nicole Faina

