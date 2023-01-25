Apple iOS 16.3 Now Available Adds Awesome New iPhone Features





Apple released iOS 16.3 with some major security features and updates.

Apple released iOS 16.3 much earlier than many iPhone fans expected. Apple’s iOS 16.3 update is big because it includes important security fixes and some great new features.

One of the best features released in iOS 16.3 is the ability to protect your Apple ID with a security key like the Yubico YubiKey. For those unfamiliar, a security key is a physical hardware key that you insert into your iPhone. Starting with iOS 16.3, you must have your own key to authenticate new devices, so it’s much better than just a password.

Apple’s move to expand the use of security keys in iOS 16.3 is part of the iPhone maker’s strategy. Apple is a member of his FIDO Alliance. The FIDO Alliance wants to reduce reliance on passwords in favor of biometrics and security keys such as Face ID and Touch ID.

Apple’s support for FIDO security keys in iOS 16.3 is a great move, says independent security researcher Sean Wright. These keys are currently the strongest form of multi-factor authentication we currently have, he says.

Among their strengths, the standard used encryption used in security keys makes them highly resistant to attacks such as phishing, where cyber attackers send emails and SMS to reveal details. Become. Another big advantage of his is that it’s easy to use, Wright adds.

If you want to try security keys with iOS 16.3, Wright recommends the YubiKey. They may cost a little more, but their support is generally excellent, mitigating many frustrations.

I’m also a big fan of the YubiKey, which provides an easy starting point for anyone wanting to try out new iOS 16.3 features.

To add a security key in iOS 16.3,[設定]>[Apple ID]>[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to and scroll down to[セキュリティ キーを追加]To do.

To add a security key in iOS 16.3,[設定],[Apple ID],[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to and scroll down… [+] Add a security key.

Apple iPhone Other iOS 16.3 Updates and Features

Security keys aren’t the only major change in iOS 16.3. Apple’s latest iPhone upgrade also fixes 13 security issues, including three in the kernel and three more in the WebKit engine that powers the Safari browser. These issues can cascade and take control of your iPhone, so it’s worth updating as soon as possible.

Another great feature of iOS 16.3 is Advanced Data Protection. With this, Apple will extend end-to-end encryption to more services in iCloud. Previously, this new feature was available only to US-based users.

The iOS 16.3 update also fixes some bugs, including black wallpaper on the lock screen. iPhone Pro Max issue with horizontal lines on the screen.

Apple’s iOS 16.3 is a jam-packed update for those concerned about security and privacy, and a great start to the year. To try iOS 16.3, including the cool new Security Keys feature,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]to download and install the iPhone upgrade now.

