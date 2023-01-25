DOJ sues Google for advertising sovereignty, wants company split





Zoom in / Let’s see, you’ve landed on my “Google Ads” space. If he has three houses, that’s $1,400.

Ron Amadeo/Hasbro

It’s been speculated for some time, but today the Department of Justice and eight states are suing Google for its alleged dominance of the online advertising market. The government takes issue with Google’s position on “ad tech,” a tool used to automatically match advertisers with website publishers. To solve the problem, the DOJ apparently told Google that it was considering splitting up the company.

Today’s complaint alleges that Google used anti-competitive, exclusionary and unlawful conduct to eliminate or substantially mitigate threats to its dominance of digital advertising technology, said Attorney General Merrick Garland. said. Regardless of industry or business, the Department of Justice vigorously enforces antitrust laws to protect consumers, protect competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all.

The press release briefly describes the DOJ’s issues.

Google’s anti-competitive behavior includes:

Competitor Acquisitions: Engage in a series of acquisitions to gain control of the major digital advertising tools used by website publishers to sell advertising space. Force adoption of Google’s tools: By locking website publishers to their newly acquired tools, they limit their own mandatory advertiser demand to ad exchanges and reduce the impact on ad exchanges when publishers use them. conditional real-time access. Ad Servers; Auction Competition Distortion: Restrict real-time bids on publisher inventory to their own ad exchanges, hindering the ability of rival ad exchanges to compete on equal terms with Google’s ad exchanges. Auction Manipulation: Manipulate the auction mechanics of several products to isolate Google from the competition, undermine the size of rivals, and prevent the rise of rival technologies.

Google is the largest digital advertising broker in the US, but not by much. Axios reports that Google accounts for his 28.8% of all digital ad spend in the US, while Meta accounts for his 19.6%. There are also many companies with a lot of growth potential such as Amazon, TikTok, Spotify and Apple, but for now they tend to focus only on specific platforms.

Magnification / Illustration of Google’s advertising business by DOJ.

Ron Amadeo

However, the DOJ’s concern is not the overall market share, but rather the market share of the individual tools used by publishers and advertisers. On the “selling side” (the side of websites that sell ad space like this site), DOJ says Google’s “DoubleClick for Publishers” ad server has more than 90% of his market share. increase. On the “buying side” (advertisers looking for ad spots), the Google ad network for small businesses has his 80% market share, while the “display & Video 360′ has his 40% market share. percent market share. Google Ad Exchange, which matches sellers and buyers, has a 50% market share.

As a solution, DOJ states: It was the first monopoly case in about half a century in which the Justice Department sought damages for violating civil antitrust laws. Basically, I want Google to give me my money back.

Google has published a blog post stating that it disagrees with the government’s latest antitrust lawsuit. After the usual torture that the market is more competitive than plaintiffs believe, a new threat not mentioned in the press release is added: “DOJ has been reviewed by U.S. regulators for 12 years2 It is demanding that two acquisitions be dissolved: 15 years ago (AdMeld) and 15 years ago (DoubleClick).DOJ has sacrificed publishers, advertisers, and Internet users to overthrow these two acquisitions. We are trying to rewrite history.”

It’s hard to believe that Google will be dismantled. We hear the threats fairly often, but the last time the government split the company up was him nearly 40 years ago. At that time, the telco Bell Systems split into what would become AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies/CenturyLink/Qwest. Since then, the US government’s desire to regulate companies has declined significantly, and today threats are usually just the starting point for negotiations.

In preparation for the lawsuit, Google told DOJ last year that it was willing to “split” its advertising business by moving one division from Google to parent company Alphabet. This is a move that almost seems unregistered when Google and Alphabet have the same CEO, CFO, stock ticker, and share the same (very big) pile of money.

